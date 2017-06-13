Transcript for Sen. King questions Jeff Sessions

Attorney general thank you for joining us today I respect your willingness to be here thank you testified a few minutes ago I'm not able to invoke executive privilege that's up to the president. Has the president invoked executive privilege in the case of your testimony here today he has not. Then what is the basis of your refusal to answer these questions Senator McCain their president and they constitutional. I understand that the president has asserted. Well how did you don't have the power to assert these power executive privilege so what is the legal basis for your refusal to answer these quest. I'm protecting the right of the president to exert it austerity if he cheeses and they may be other privileges that could apply in this circumstance. Why don't I don't understand how you can have it both ways the president can't not assertive and you're you've you've testified that only the president can assert it. And yet I just don't understand a legal basis for your for your refusal to plug. What we try to do I think most cabin officials others that you question recently. Officials before the committee. Protect the president's right today so if it comes to a point. Where. Their issue is clear. And there's a dispute about it at some point. The president well either assert the privilege or not. Are some other. Privileged can be it would be asserted by. At this point I believe it's premature. Formerly thirty privilege pres you've test and it be premature for me to deny the president. A poll and intelligent. A choice about executive privilege that's not. Aren't you necessary at this point you testified a few minutes ago the quote we were asked for our opinion who asked for your opinion. You mean we were use testify we were asked for our opinion you my understanding is. I believe I'm correct in saying the president. Has said so that should be didn't ask you directly. I thought you asking about the privilege so I don't know onto her back I'm saying. You're you said. Quote we were asked for our opinion you view and mr. rose's believe that was appropriate for Macy's site that because I think the president and on just asking you congress I asked why are your opinion. Who last you've yes. Right the president asked for our opinion are so you just testified as to the content of the communication daddy resurrect but I believe he's already revealed that. I believe I'm correct in saying that that's why I indicated that one answered that question. But a if he has it and I mean there are so you how would have. Constricted his constitutional right of privilege that so you're being wrecked your being selective about the use no I'm not intentionally I'm doing so olive acog now believe. He made. That in in any your discussion with Reza out and out the firings James Conley did the question of the Russian investigation ever come up. I cannot answer that because he was I've I'd communication. By the president are if any such occurred it would be a communication. That he has not waived. But he is not asserted do is a keeper. He has not asserted executive privilege do you believe the Russians interfered with the 2016 elections it appears so the intelligence community seems to be united in that. But I have to tell you get senator king. And no nothing though what I read in the piper I've never received any details. Briefing on how hacking occurred are our information was alleged to have in Florida between the old. Between the election there was a memorandum from the intelligence community on October 9 to Dee tell what the Russians were doing. After the election before the inauguration you never sought any information about this rather dramatic attack on our country. On no never we never asked for a briefing are well attended a briefing or rent on intelligence reports. You might have been very critical of me if Iraq as an active part of the campaign was seeking intelligence relating to. Something that might be relevant to the campaign I'm not sure that I'm not talking about the campaign I'm talking about the role but the Russians did. He received no briefing on the Russian active measures in connection with the 2016 election. No I don't believe I ever did let's go to your letter of may ninth he said based upon my a valuation. And for the reasons expressed by the deputy was at a written a valuation. Matt valuation. Was an evaluation had been going on for some months is there written evaluation I did not make one I think GP. Classified. Deputy attorney general rose in stands. Memorandum as I and I'm valuation. One and then. And he was the direct supervisor. Of the FBI director. And is a valuation space 100% on the key to handling of the Hillary Clinton emails is that correct well in a number of other matters but. As our call but. He did explicitly. Lay out. The errors that he thought had been made and that all up process. The director of the FBI. I thought they were Cogent and accurate and I'm far more significant than I think a lot of people have understood.

