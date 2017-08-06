Transcript for Sen. Lankford asks James Comey about the Michael Flynn case

We've had Mohawk to Israel loses everyone on this die SS and appreciate unions service and what you have done for the nation for a long time which contended. I told you before we need of last year and we adoption to visit personally. Thunderbird for years and for your family because you do carry tremendous amount of stress and that is still to treat today and to the media who knew walk through a couple things with you. You know trumps exceptionally important because they give a very rapid account of what you. What you wrote down a what you perceived happened in those different meetings. Have you had a opportunity able to reference those notes when you were preparing a written statement that you put force today. Yes I like this. Yes I think nearly all of my written. Recordings of that I conversations had a chance to review them before filing my statements give a copy of any of those notes personally I don't I turn them over to Bob Muller's. Investigators the individual that you told abouts your memos. That then be sent on to the New York Times today have a copy of those memos were they told orally of those and I must had a copy had. Had a copy of the time to date do they still have a copy of those moments too good question. They think so because I can't say for sure sitting here but I. Who write I guess I don't know but I think so so the question is did you ask them to and that can't be right back to you see you can hand them over to this committee that's potentially. I would like to move them from potential to Sanford and asked that question so we can have a copy of those obviously those notes are exceptionally important to us. Under bill goes to the process so we can we can. Continue to get to the facts as soon as we see it as you know the written documents are exceptionally important. But there other documents that we need to be aware of that you use junior preparation for your written statement that we should also have that would assist us and helping with this method are more now. Past the February 14 meeting which is very important meeting officers were discussed. The conversations are about Michael's plan. When the president ask you. Abouts he hopes that you would let Disco. And their conversation back and forth about being me being a good guy after that time did the president ever bring up anything about Michael Flanagan to you. It multiple there could the conversation Jim doctor and with the president. No I don't remember him ever bring in an effort to any member of the White House staff ever come to you and talk to you about letting go with a Markel Flinn case or dropping it or anything referring to help cope. To the Director of National Intelligence can be and talked about that now. Did anyone from the attorney general's office the department justice asked you about that now. Did the head of NSA touchy about that now. Did the key aspect here is it if if this seems to be selling the president's trying to get you to drop it this seems like a pretty light touch to drop it. To bring it up at that moment the day after he had just fired plan to come back in and say I hope we can let this go but Tenet never re appears again. Did did it slow down your investigation or any investigation that may or may not be occurring Michael plan. No although I don't know there any manifestations. Our manifestations of the investigation. Between February 14 when I was fired so I I don't know that the president of anyway of knowing. Whether it was effective or not pick. It's fair enough if if the president wanted to stop an investigation. How would he do that. No it's an ongoing criminal investigation or counterintelligence investigation. Would that be a matter trying to go do you you perceive and to say you make it stop because he doesn't have the authority to stop. For how how will the president make an ongoing investigation stop. But I am not a legal scholar soap smarter people answer this better but I think as a legal matter presence that is the executive branch and could direct. In theory we have important norms against this but direct. Could anybody be investigator a body not be investigated and think he has the legal authority. As all of us ultimately report an executive branch up to the president can would that be to you wouldn't be an attorney general would that be to do that would do that. Suppose you do it tick he if you want to issue a direct order could do it in anyway could do it through that. Attorney general issued directly to me what you will lose your any call. To express he's not fond of the investigations or reduce share before in this conversation that you trying to keep the agents that are working on its. Away from any comment the president might have made. Where frankly the president is informed around six billion people that he's not real fond of this investigation. To think there's a difference in that. Yes can. Bully is a big difference in. Kicking superior. Officers out of the Oval Office looking the FBI director in the eye and say I hope you let this go. I think if our if the agents as good as they are heard the president states did that you. There's a real risk of a chilling effect on their work that's why we kept it so tight fit. You'd mentioned before about some news stories and news accounts. Without having to go into all the names and as a specific times and to be able dip and all that have their been news accounts. About the Russian investigation about collusion. About this whole event. Or accusations that as you read the story you were stunned about how wrong they got the facts guests have been many many. Stories purportedly based on class when information about. But about lots of stuff but this was your Russia that are just dead wrong. I was incision your comment that you made is wealth that the president said do you if there were some satellite associates of his that did something wrong it would be good to find that out. But the president seemed to talk to you specifically on March the thirtieth and say I'm frustrated. That there word is not getting out that I'm not under investigation. But if there are people that are in my circle that are let's finish the investigation is that how you took it is the author yes. And then you made a comment earlier abouts. The attorney general previous attorney general. I'm asking you about the investigation on the Clinton emails saying that you've been asked not to called investigation aim orbits call it a matter. And you had said that confuse you can you give us additional details on that. Well it concerned me because we are at the point where. We refused to confirm the existence as we typically do of an investigation for months. It was getting to a place where that look silly because the campaigns were talking about interacting with the FBI in the course of our work. Think the Clinton Campaign at the time was using all kinds he euphemisms. Security review matters things like that for what was going on we were getting to a place where the attorney John are both have to testify and talked publicly about it. And I want to know was she gonna authorize us to confirm we had an investigation. And she said yes but don't call it that call it a matter. And I so why would I do that. And she said just call it a matter. And again if you look back in hindsight you think should I've resisted harder I just said Merritt isn't worth this is an oil worth Diane on and so I just said okay. The press is gonna completely ignore and that's what happened when I said we have opened a matter they all reported the FBI has an investigation opened. And so that concern me because that language track the way the campaign. Was talking about the FBI's work. And that that's concerning. He gave the impression that the campaign was somehow using the same winners the FBI because you were handed the campaign language. And told him able to use the campaign. Dad and I get our weather was intentional or not but he gave the impression that the attorney general is looking to align. The way we talked about her work with the way political campaign was describing the same activity which was inaccurate we had a criminal investigation opened. Would as I've said for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We had investigation opened at the time and so that gave me a queasy feeling.

