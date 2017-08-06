-
Now Playing: Sen. Cotton questions James Comey
-
Now Playing: Sen. Manchin asks James Comey about Russian election interference
-
Now Playing: Sen. Lankford asks James Comey about the Michael Flynn case
-
Now Playing: Sen. King questions James Comey
-
Now Playing: Sen. Blunt questions James Comey
-
Now Playing: Sen. Heinrich asks James Comey about dinner with President Trump
-
Now Playing: Sen. Collins ask James Comey about Trump conversations
-
Now Playing: Sen. Wyden to James Comey: 'The timing of your firing stinks'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Rubio questions James Comey
-
Now Playing: Sen. Feinstein asks James Comey about his firing
-
Now Playing: Sen. Risch asks James Comey about obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: Sen. Warner asks James Comey about Trump memos
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies
-
Now Playing: Sen. Richard Burr questions James Comey
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies at Senate Intelligence Committee hearing
-
Now Playing: James Comey's opening remarks
-
Now Playing: Comey to give his impressions from conversations with President Trump
-
Now Playing: Obstruction of justice question will arise in Comey hearing
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Comey's testimony
-
Now Playing: Future of the presidency at stake in Comey hearing