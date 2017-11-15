Sen. Lindsey Graham asks sexual harassment victims to name their accusers

More
"Name them. Just get it out, lay it out and change the rules," Sen. Lindsey Graham said after Rep. Jackie Speier's testimony that two current members of Congress sexually harassed staffers.
0:47 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham asks sexual harassment victims to name their accusers
Hey if your head yesterday that there are members of congress that. He be in it is well I think it's good to get this stuff happening moment. Just get. Change the rules of the Villa. Being harassed. Those who do these things the field camp mine and they are sure you can pick. So. I can say I hope does not involve us I don't believe it to be. Clearly from the testimony you heard it is and people who do these kind of things. About six as much as is powers just read street I would my sister of what my woman insisted that that this. Wouldn't want him to experience. I kind of behavior just you know participating in government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51174615,"title":"Sen. Lindsey Graham asks sexual harassment victims to name their accusers","duration":"0:47","description":"\"Name them. Just get it out, lay it out and change the rules,\" Sen. Lindsey Graham said after Rep. Jackie Speier's testimony that two current members of Congress sexually harassed staffers.","url":"/Politics/video/sen-lindsey-graham-asks-sexual-harassment-victims-accusers-51174615","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.