Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham asks sexual harassment victims to name their accusers

Hey if your head yesterday that there are members of congress that. He be in it is well I think it's good to get this stuff happening moment. Just get. Change the rules of the Villa. Being harassed. Those who do these things the field camp mine and they are sure you can pick. So. I can say I hope does not involve us I don't believe it to be. Clearly from the testimony you heard it is and people who do these kind of things. About six as much as is powers just read street I would my sister of what my woman insisted that that this. Wouldn't want him to experience. I kind of behavior just you know participating in government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.