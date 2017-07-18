Transcript for Sen. Moran: The newer health care version differences weren't 'significant enough'

Well it wasn't a decision that was made him just on the spur of the moment or just last evening I've had conversations with kansans with health care providers patients. Or prolonged period of time. Had conversations with people from are harmed by the formal -- my obamacare. And people who head benefits from people care act. Oh. And in the end. Mean I examined the last version this bill determined that it was something I would not vote for an indicated that. And it became clear to me that the second version. It wasn't significantly enough different that that position among change.

