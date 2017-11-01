Transcript for Sen. Patrick Leahy on Trump Pick for Attorney General

I'm ABC's Jane Norman here with senator Leahy just stepped out of that confirmation hearing they're also hearing yesterday what do you tell us about how it's going so far. Well I think the right questions being asked. I don't know what make a difference. Concerned that I had. I'm a former prosecutor. I've always felt whoever is chief prosecutor attorney general. To be some who represents all Americans. Leopard since the rights of all Americans. We've been concerned. Knowledge of sessions as a person. But Jeff Sessions on his positions on immigration. His vote against the violence against women act. His. Position on religions like Muslims. Those in his concern. Worries there was some of the answers come out there we're going to have a whole lot of people in this country wonder. If the attorney general is there for them. And which some of the answers that. In the hearing from sessions yesterday we did that not do anything to resolve this concern you know. I think that he is trying to stepped back positions he's taken his sense. But he voted those positions. And you have to ask yourself which is which. I am I have disquiet. Where these represent all. America that the ship attorney general was. That you cannot time.

