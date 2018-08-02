Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul: 'I can't in all honesty look the other way'

Reserving the right to objects yet. I ran for office because I was very critical of president Obama's trillion dollar deficits. Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats. Offering us trillion dollar deficits. I can't in all good honesty in all good faith just looked the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits. The really who's to blame. Both parties. We have a 700. Page bill that no one is red that was printed at midnight. Now what we'll read this bill nothing will be reformed the waste will continue and government will keep taking your money. Irresponsibly. And adding 220 trillion dollar debt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.