Transcript for Sen. Risch asks James Comey about obstruction of justice

Missed going thank you for your service. In America needs more like Q and we really appreciate it. Yesterday. I got to him that everybody got the seven pages of your direct testimony that's now part of the record here. And the first app I read it then I read it began and all I can think was number one. How much I hated the class of legal writing when I was on school. And you're the guy that probably got the after after reading itself. I find it clear I find a concise. And it having been a prosecutor for odd number years namely hundreds maybe thousands of cases and red police reports investigative reports. This is as good as he gets in and I really appreciate that not only not only the concise Nissen declaring a sub it but also the fact that you have. Things who were written down contemporaneously. When they happened and you actually put him in quotes so we know exactly what happened and we're I'm we're not getting some. Rendition of at that that's in your mind so thank you that you are here to be complemented by great parents and great teachers who beat that into me then that's obvious there. I'm deeply children walking through a number of things that the American people need to known wanna know. Number one obviously we're all know about the active measures at the Russians have taken. I think a lot of people were surprised at this those muscle work in the intelligence community didn't it didn't come as surprise but. Now the American people know this and it's good being used as this is serious and it's a problem. I think secondly. I gather from all this that you're willing to say now. So while you were director the pres the United States when it was not under investigation is that a fair statement that's correct are so that's. Fact that we can rely. Producer can. And I remember. When you you talk with us a shortly after February 14 when the New York Times wrote an article. That suggested. That the trump campaign was colluding with the Russians you remember reading that article when it first came I do was about. Allegedly extensive electronic surveillance correct communication and end. That ups is set you to the point where you actually went out and surveyed the intelligence community C within the with the U we're missing something. Is that correct. It's correct or be careful and opens I'm not I'm actually going further than could so thank you. In addition to that after that you sought out both Republican and Democrat senators. To tell them that eight. I don't know where this is coming from that this is not the case the so so again so the American people can understands that report by the New York Times was not true is that a fair statement. Yeah in the main it was not true with panic again all of you know this matter the American people don't. That's the challenge and an epic and our reporters about reading stories were classified information is the people talking about it. Often don't really know what's going on and those of us who actually know what's going on are not talking about it. And we don't call the press to say hey you've got that thing wrong about this sensitive topic we just have to leave it there. There's mention the chairman and nonsense around what influenced me to make the July 5 statement. Nonsense but I can't go explaining how it's nonsense thank you. All right so so those three things we now know regarding the active measures with a presence under investigation in the collusion between the the Russian the term campaign and questions. I want that I drove right down it's my time is limited. To the most recent dust up regarding. Allegations that the president states. Obstructed justice. And boy you nailed this down and page five paragraph three. You put this in quotes words matter you wrote down the words so we can all have the words in front of us now. There's twenty words there that are in quotes and it says quote I hope. This is the president speaking I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go to letting Flynn go he is a good guy. I hope you can let this go. Now those are his exact words is that correct correct and you open hearing you put them in quotes correct okay. And thank you for that he did not direct you to let it go. Not in his words no he did not forty utility bill. Again those words are not an order he said I hope. Doubt like me you probably. Did hundreds of cases may be thousands of cases charging people with criminal offenses. And of course you have knowledge of the thousands of Jesus out there that where people have been charged. You know of any case. We're person has been charged for obstruction of justice or for that matter any other criminal offense. Where this they said. Or thought they hoped for an outcome. I don't know well enough to answer the reason I keep saying his words is. I took it as a direction that. Is the president United States with me alone saying I hope this I took it as this is what he wants me to do not mean I didn't Obey that but that's where it took. You may have taken as a direction but that's not what he said correct I guess he said he says I hope. As the exact words correct you you don't know anyone it's ever been charged for hope and something is that a fair statement I don't as I sit here thank you thank you mr.

