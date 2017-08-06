Transcript for Sen. Rubio questions James Comey

The meeting in the Oval Office where he made the request about my plan was at the only time he asked you to hopefully letting go. Yes and in that meeting as you understood it that was he was asking not about the general Russian investigation is asking very specifically. About the jeopardy that Flynn was himself. That's our understood yes sir and as you perceived it while it was their request that you hoped he did away with that you perceived as an order. Given his position the setting and the like and in some circumstances. Yes. At the time did you say anything to the president about that is not an appropriate requests or did you tell the White House counsel. That is not appropriate requests someone needs to go tell the president that he can't. Do these things I didn't. Now occurred why. I don't know I think this or as I said early because circumstances were such. That it was I was a bit stunned to deny the presence of mind and I don't know you know I'd a lot of make you sound like I'm captain courageous I don't know whether you know Fred the president miner would have said to the president surf that's wrong I don't know whether would have conclude in a moment did it didn't it didn't come to my mind look into a minus be careful what you say. And so I said I agree Flynn is a good guy. So on the cloud we keep talking about this cloud you proceed the cloud to be the Russian investigation in general. Yes sir but this specific task was that you would tell the American people when you hatter he told him. What you Verity told the leaders of congress both Democrats and Republicans that he was not personally under investigation. Guess her back I was asking you to do what you have done here today correct yes or preparing. And again about setting did you say to the president. That it would be inappropriate for you to do so and then talk to the White House counselor anybody's hopefully there would talk to him and Tom that he couldn't do this. First time I said policy we can do second time I explained how it should work that the White House counsel should contact the deputy attorney general. You told residents said okay if that IBS well do. And just to be clear for you to make a public statement that he was not under investigation would not have been illegal but you felt that made no sense because it could potentially create a duty to correct. If circumstances change. That there was an investigation. And there were two primary concerns one was. It creates a duty to correct which I've lived before and you ought to be very careful about doing that and second it's a slippery slope because. If we say the president and the vice president start an investigation. What's the principal basis for and for stopping convinced of the leadership at that justice acting attorney general bent they said you're not gonna do that. Now on March 30 during the phone call about that to general for an you said he abruptly shifted and brought up something that you call quote unquote the McCabe thing. Specifically the McCabe thing as you understood it was that McCain's wife and received campaign money from what I assume means Terry McAuliffe. Yes sir that was very close to the clintons. And and so. Why did you have the president any point in time expressed deep concern opposition potential opposition to McCabe I don't like this guy because he got money from some with close to Clinton. He would ask me during previous conversations about any McCabe. And said that it enough essence how's he going to be with me as president I was pretty rough on him on the campaign trail. He was rough on the cable he was struck by his own account he said he was rough on McCabe and mrs. McCabe. On the campaign trail housing going to be. And I sure the president Andy is a total pro. The no issue at all you gotta know the people the FBI they are not. So that some the president turn Stevens says remember I never brought up the McCabe thing. Because you said he was a good guy did you perceive that to be a statement that I took care of you I'd I didn't do something because you told me he was a good guy so now you know I'm asking you potentially for something in return is that how you perceived. I wasn't sure what to make of it on us if that's possible but it it. He was so out of context that I didn't have a clear view of what it was now. On a number of occasions here you bring up let's talk now about the general Russian investigation grand and page six of your testimony you say. The first thing you say is he asked what we can do to quote unquote lift the cloud the general Russian investigation. And you responded that we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could and that there would be great benefit if we didn't find anything to having done the work well and he agreed. He re emphasize the problems that was causing him but he agreed that this the president agreed with your statement that'd be great if we could have a investigation all the facts came out. And we found nothing so he agree to that would be ideal but. This cloud is still messing up my ability to do the rest of my agenda is that an accurate assessment of yes sir he actually went farther than that he he said. And if some of my satellites did something wrong and be good to find that out without the second part of that is at the satellites he said it's one of my satellites I imagine by that he met some of the other people surrounding his campaign did something wrong. It would be great to know that as well. Mr. esrey said so are those the others are those the I'm only two instances in which that sort of back and forth happen where the president is basically saying and I'm paraphrasing here it's okay do the Russian investigation hoping all comes out I have nothing to do with anything Russia. It be great of it all came out that people around were doing things that were wrong. Yes as ever are recorded it accurately there that was sent me he was expressing the so what do bears it comes down to is the president's asked three things that he he asked for your loyalty. And you said you'd be loyal and honest honestly loyal honestly loyal. The the he asked you on one occasion to. Let the Mike Flynt thing though because he was a good guy oh you're aware that he said the exact same thing in the press the next days are good guys and treated unfairly it's utterance ever. So I imagine you're FBI agents read that. I'm sure they did that your breath the president's wishes were. Known to them certainly by the next day when he had a press conference the prime minister but going back to three requests were number one. The oil. Number two. Let the mikes and Flynt thing though he's a good guys been treated unfairly and number three can you please tell the American people. What these leaders in congress already know what you already know you told me three times but I'm not under person personally under investigation. Those are three things he asked yes sir you know this investigation is full of leaks left and right I mean we've learned more from the newspaper sometimes we do from our open hearings for sure. They're wonder why have all the things in this investigation the ordinance never been leaked. Is the fact that the president was not personally under investigation despite the fact that both Democrats and Republicans and leaders of congress knew that and have known that for weeks. I don't know I'd find matters that are brief to the gang of eight. Are pretty tightly held in my experience. Finally who were those senior leaders that the FBI that you share these conversations with. As I said response senator feinstein's question. Deputy director my chief of staff General Counsel. Deputy directors chief counsel. And then more often than not the number three person the FBI who's the associate deputy director and quite often head of the national security branch.

