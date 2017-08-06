Transcript for Sen. Warner asks James Comey about Trump memos

You are. Comments. To your FBI and went nowhere heartfelt. Note that. Even though there are some in the administration tried to smear your reputation. You had acting director McCabe. And public testimony a few weeks back and public testimony yesterday. Reaffirm the vast majority FBI community. Had great trust in your leadership. And obviously trusting your integrity. I wanna go through a number of the meetings that you referenced in your testimony and let's start with the January 6 meeting in trump tower. Where you went up with a series of officials to. Briefly the present all up on the Russian investigation. I'm Shani issue remained afterwards to brief him on again quote. Some personally sensitive aspects of the information relayed. Now you said after that briefing. You felt compelled. To document that conversation that she started documenting it soon as you got into the car. Now you've had extensive experience at the department of justice and it the FBI. He worked on the presidents of both parties. What was that about that meeting. That led you to determine that you needed to start putting down a written record. A combination of things I think this circumstances. The subject matter in the person I was interacting with. Circumstances first I was alone there with the president of the United States the president elect soon to be president. That is subject matter was talking about matters that touch on the FBI's core responsibility and that relate to the president president elect personally. And in the nature the person. And as honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought a really important to document. That combination of things I've ever experienced before but it led me to believe I gotta write it down and it generated data very detailed way. I think that's a very important state he just made and my understanding is that. Then again unlike your dealings with presidents of either parties. In your past experience in every subsequent. Meeting or conversation. This president. You created a written record did you feel that you needed to create this written record of these memos because they might need to be relied on at some future date. Sure I created records after conversations I think I did it after each of our nine conversations if I did negative for nearly all of them especially the ones there were substantive. I knew that there might come a day when I would need a record of what had happened not just to defend myself but to defend the FBI. And and our integrity as an institution. And the independence of our investigative function that's what made this so so difficult is it was a combination of circumstances subject matter and the particular person. And so on all your experience this was the only president. He felt like in every meeting you needed to document because at some point. Using your words he might put out. A non truthful. Representation of that meeting. Now Brett all right senator and I tight. They said my written testimony has FBI director I interacted with President Obama by a spoke only twice in three years. And didn't documented. When I was deputy attorney general at 11 on one meeting with President Bush about a very important and difficult national security matter. I didn't write a memo documenting that conversation either send a quick email to my staff to let them know there was something going on. But I didn't feel with President Bush the need to documented in that way. Think again because the combination of those factors just wasn't present with either President Bush or President Obama. I think that is very significant I think others were probably question and our chairman I have requested those most it is our hope. That the FBI won't get this committee access to those my muscles again we can read that contemporaneous. Renditions of the week. Got your side of the story. Now I know members of senate and press a stent. And that if you were. A great deals been made of whether the president you are asked in effect indicate whether that. Present was the subject of any investigation. And my understanding as prior to your meeting on January sex. He discussed with your leadership team. Whether or not you should be prepared to ensure. And president elect trump. That the FBI was not investigating him personally. Now mention Egypt's leadership team agreed with apple was at a unanimous decision was or any debate about that. Wasn't unanimous. One of the members of leadership team and had a view that although it was. Technically true we do not have a counterintelligence. File case open and then present like trump. His concern was because we're looking at the potential. Again that's a separate investigation. Coordination between the campaign. And Russia because it was president trump pres elect Trump's campaign. This person's view was inevitably his. Behavior his conduct will fall within the scope of that work. And so he was reluctant. To make the statement that I made I disagreed I thought it was fair to say what was literally true there is not a counterintelligence investigation. Of mr. trump. And I decided in a moment to say given the nature of our conversation at that moment in time did you ever revisit that as. In any subsequent sessions. With the FBI leadership of him short and and the the leader had that view it didn't change. His view was still that it was probably. Although literally true his concern was that could be misleading. Because the nature of their investigation was such that it might well touch. Obviously it would touch the campaign and the person ahead of the campaign would be the candidate and so that was his view throughout. When we moved to the January 27 dinner. Where you said quote the president began by asking me whether I wanted to stay on as FBI director. He also indicated that lots of people guinier words wanted to job. You want to say that the dinner itself was seeing eye an effort. To quote. Have you ask him for your job in create some sort of clinical patronage relationship. The president's. Seems from my reading income. To be holding. Your job or your possibility of continuing in your job. Over your head in a fairly draft way. What was your impression what did you mean by this notion about patronage relationship. Well it my impression and get it's my impression I could always be wrong but my common sense told me that what was going on is. Either he had concluded or someone who told him. That you didn't you birdie ask call me to stay and you didn't get anything for. And that the dinner was an effort to build a relationship effect yes specifically. Of loyalty. In the context of asking me to stay. As a several was odd about that is we dirty talk twice about a by that point and he'd said. I very much hope you'll stay hope you'll stay affect I just remember sitting your third run when you've seen a picture me walking across the blue room. And what the president whispered in my ear was I really look forward to working with you. So after those encountered and that was just a few days before you know that was on the twenty the Sunday after inauguration the next Friday I have dinner. The president begins by wanting to talk about my job. And some sitting there thinking way to met three times we birdie. You very asked me to stay or talked about me staying my common sense again I could be wrong but my common sense told me what's going on here is. They're he's looking to get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job. Again we all understand I was a government people work for me but this constant requests and again quoting you. Yeah him saying that he. Spike you explain your arm in independence he kept coming back to a need loyalty expect loyalty. Had you ever had in those kind of request before from anyone else should work for in the government. No and what made me uneasy was I'm at that point the director of the FBI the reason that congress created a ten year term. Is so that the director is not feeling as if they're serving at. With political loyalty ode to any particular person. That this statute justice has a blindfold on occasion not socially peeking out to see whether your patron is pleased they're not with what you're doing. It should be about the facts and the law that's why I was. That's why I became FBI director to to be in that kind of position so that's why I was so uneasy. Well let me let me move on time's running out February 14. Again it seems a bit strange remaining. And your truck superior the attorney general was in that meeting as well yet the president asked everyone to leave. Including the attorney generally. Before he brought up. The manner. General Flynn. What was your impression of that type of action and you ever seen anything like that before. No my impression was something big is about to happen I need to remember every single word that is spoken. And again I could be wrong from 56 years old I've been seen a few things my sense was the attorney general new. He shouldn't be leaving which is why he was lingering and I don't know mr. Kerschner well but I think he picked up on the same thing. And so I knew something was about to happen and I need to pay very close attention to. And I I found it very interesting that in the memo. That you wrote after. This February 14. Publicized. He made clear that he wrote that memo in a way that was unclassified. If you affirmatively made the decision to write a memo that was unclassified. And was at because you felt at some point. The facts that meeting would have to come clean and come clean air and actually be able to be cleared the way that can be shared with the American people. I remember thinking this is a very disturbing development really important to our work I need to document and preserve it in a way. And and that this committee gets this but sometimes when things are classified it tangles them up it's hard man to share. Within an investigative team it's you have to be very careful about a hand look for good reason. So my thinking was if I write it in such a way that I don't include. Anything that would trigger classification. That'll make it easier for us to discuss within the FBI and the government. And fit to hold onto it in a way that makes it accessible to us. Well again it's our hope particularly since you. Pre knowledgeable guy and you wrote this in a way that was unclassified that this committee will get access of that unclassified document can be very important for investigation. Can't we just ask this in closing how many. Ongoing investigations at any time this the FBI have. Opponents and tens of thousands tens of thousands. Did the president ever asked about any other invest ongoing investigation. Now. Did he ever ask about you trying to interfere. On any other investigation. I think again this speaks volumes this doesn't even get to that questions around them. The phone calls about lifting the cloud I know other members will get to that but I really appreciate your testimony and appreciate your service to our nation. Thank you can or you know I just. I'm sitting here who we're going through my contacts of them had one conversation with the president it was classified. Where he asked about hour an ongoing. Intelligence investigation it was brief and entirely professional. They didn't ask you take any specific action that unlike what he had done these and he mr. Flynn and the overall Russian investigation correct thank you sir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.