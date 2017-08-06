Transcript for Sen. Wyden to James Comey: 'The timing of your firing stinks'

Mr. com U welcome you and I have had significant policy differences over the years particularly protecting. Americans access to secure it encryption. But I believe the timing. Of your firings. Speaks. And yesterday you put on the record. Testimony. That demonstrates why the odor. Of presidential. Abuse of power. Is so strong. Now to my question. In talking to. Senator Warner. About this dinner that you had with president believe January 27. All in one dinner. The president raised your job prospects. He asked for your loyalty. And denied allegations. Against him. Paul took place over one suffer. Now you told senator Warner that the president was looking to quote get some things. Looking back did that dinner. Suggest that your job might be contingent. On how you handled the investigation. I don't know that I go that far right I get the sense my G job would be contingent upon. How he felt I excuse me how he felt I conducted myself. And whether right demonstrated loyalty. But I don't know what I go so far is too connected to. Investor the president was trying to create some sort of patronage. Relationship. In a patronage relationship isn't the underling. Expected to behave in a manner consistent. With the wishes of the boss yes. Release consider how what you're doing will affect the boss has a significant consideration for me turn to the attorney general. In your statement you said that you and the FBI leadership team. Decided not to discuss the president's actions with attorney general session. Even though he had not recused himself. What was it about the attorney general's own interactions with the Russians. Or his behavior with regard to the investigation. That would have led the entire leadership of the FBI. To make this decision. Our judgment is our call was that he was. Very close to an inevitably going to recuse himself. If for a variety of reasons. We also were where facts that I can't discuss an open setting. That would make his continued engagement in a rush a related investigation problematic. And so we were. We were convinced that affect I think we dirty heard at they're career people were recommending he recuse himself that he was not going to be. In contact with rush related matters much longer and that turned out to be the case. How would you characterize. Attorney general sessions adherence to earn his recusal. In particular with regard to his involvement. In your firing. Which the president has acknowledged was because of the Russian investigation. That's a question I can't answer I think it's a reasonable question if if as the president said I was fired because of the rush investigation. Why was the attorney general involved in that chain I don't know and so I don't have an answer for the question. Your testimony was that the president's request about Flynn. Could infect the investigation. Had the president got what he wanted and what he asked to view. What would have been the effect on the investigation. Well we would have closed any investigation. Of general Flynn. In connection with. His statement sending counters statements about encounters with Russians in that late part of December. So loved we would've dropped and open criminal investigation. So in effect when you talk. About infecting the enterprise. You would have dropped. Something major that would have spoken. The overall ability of the American people to get the facts. Correct and and is good is our people are our judgment was we don't want them hearing that the president United States wants this to go away. Because it might have an effect on their ability to be fair and impartial aggressive. Now the acting attorney general. Yeah eight found out that Michael Flynn could be blackmailed by the Russians. And she went immediately to warn the White House. Flynn is gone. But other individuals. With contacts with the Russians are still in extremely. Important positions. Of power. Should the American people have the same sense of urgency now with respect them. The call I can say senator is it's a and the special counsel's investigation is very important to understanding. What efforts there were or are by the Russian government to influence our government is a critical part of the FBI's mission. So and you got the right first him Bob Mueller to lead so it's a very important piece of work. Vice president. Tense with the head of the transition. To your knowledge was he aware of the concerns about Michael Flynn prior to or during. General plans tenure as national security advisor. We don't. You're asking it including up to the time when Flynn was. Forced to resign. My understanding is that he was sent a tremor right hip and understanding from I think from. Acting attorney general Yates. So former. Acting attorney general Yates testified that concerns about general Flinn were discussed with the intelligence community. Would that have included anyone at the CIA. Or. In Coates is office the DNR. I would assume yes. Michael Flynn resigned four days. After attorney general sessions was sworn in. Do you know if the attorney general was aware of the concerns about Michael Flynn during that period. I don't too as I sit here don't I don't were called that he was I could be wrong but I don't remember that he was. And finally. Let's see if you can give us. Some sense of who recommended. Your fire. Besides the letters from the attorney general the deputy attorney general. Do you have any information on who may have recommended or have been involved in your firing. I don't. We don't.

