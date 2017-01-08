Transcript for Senate confirms Christopher Wray to lead FBI

The US senate just a short time ago confirmed Christopher Wray as the country's new FBI director of the vote was 92 to five in favor or re a former high ranking official. In George H George W Bush's administration about Fraser replaces James coney who was abruptly fired by president from commitment that's. Investigations into Russian meddling in these when he sixteen election I think it firestorm prosecutors should you.

