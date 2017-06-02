Transcript for Senate Democrats Begin 24-Hour Protests Against Trump's Education Secretary Pick, Betsy DeVos

Our rice today to column my colleagues to reject the nomination Betsy to Voss. As the next secretary of education. I'm very brought. I'm very little time shoes and allowed to be. Shown to the public. She's shown. I served leave this. She does not have the qualifications. It is difficult to imagine a worst choice. To head the Department of Education. She's referred to. Published Tuesday as a dead that's it Abbas doesn't believe in public schools have your billionaire you got a choice. From wherever you are goers who maybe. These people are upon who's who aren't good enough for him. On the go by his school if you want. Most people don't have that option. We need someone in charge of the nation's education policy who knows what they're doing and who will put America's young people first. And that is not that seemed to Voss.

