Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal

More
Republicans approved a budget resolution by a 51-48 vote.
1:02 | 01/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44728926,"title":"Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal","duration":"1:02","description":"Republicans approved a budget resolution by a 51-48 vote. ","url":"/Politics/video/senate-gop-clears-key-hurdle-obamacare-repeal-44728926","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.