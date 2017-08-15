Transcript for Senate special election primary in Alabama a test for Trump and McConnell

Good afternoon everybody I'm ABC's Adam Kelsey alongside my colleagues Johnny for covic and Mary Alice parks coming to you live from our Washington DC bureau on a busy day in the political world here in the United States. As we speak voters down and Alabama are heading to the polls on primary day for that State's. Special election for a senate seat that was once held by attorney general Jeff Sessions and is currently occupied by senator Luther strange so. This is a special election any a primary day that's kind of flown beneath the radar a little bit. Obviously given all the news that's been coming out of Washington DC in recent weeks but there are a lot of story lines to cover so over the course of the next ten minutes. We'll give you a little bit of the background on this senate seat we'll tell you about the major candidates on the Republican side talk about the polls and he sticker on with us to the very and are you gonna mention another special election that securing more out in you talk for a seat that was once held by cheese and cheat so let's just start from the top Johnny and Mary Alice are part of our political unit here at ABC let's just start from day one to win Jeff Sessions on that red make America agreed again had endorsed Donald Trump. Two and tier today he was a senator he is attorney general and that's the reason why there's a special election. Of course the first sitting US senator to endorse Donald Trump he made a big deal out of that he's held this seat that's a pro X now since 1997. And it's really been sort of a very interest seeing. Sequence of events some went sessions was was tapped by trump to be attorney general confirmed in February. The sitting at then sitting governor Robert Bentley appointed then state attorney general Luther strange to the seat. Strange was actually already investigating Bentley banned for an epic scandal which involved state funds to possibly cover up the sex scandal in state. And so there's that authorities sort of colored. A lot of the race and it's made it sort of a very interesting look at at Alabama and how. Cecil you know and full. Bieber not in nineteen Indies and sending it attorney general the government and the tree down Washington's. Slowed down investigation. But I predict an interesting race because while the rest of the country were paying attention to those Republican toward distancing themselves from the president. I expression last few days we've seen some the eight senators caught the president for. His actions and actions his words. Now dammit they're really different story were talking about a deep breadth palace southern state where make America great is a real touchdown. In politics of the air we've seen these candidates sort of try to out trump. Trump tried to say that they are the Wenzel past have the president's back it's been really a race to seem more like the president more in line with the president. And we've seen sort of the far right end of farther right. Compete in this primary race. Obviously Alabama being such a deep red state and we talk about primary date today we're basically talking about the de facto election you eat. You know the candidate who comes out of this primary or the runoff. If there is one in a month from now is likely going to be the person who wins the general election in December so let's let's cut up our act. Back in Iraq right now it's unlike her leave from our understanding that one candidate gets. 50% or Republican about so most likely will be a run at between estimate and you're right we expect at this people's day. That's correct so we've got three candidates who kind of emerged as the major candidates. Three guys who are big names here in Washington DC and certainly down in Alabama so let's just start from the top right now the incumbent technically senator of the ether strange like Johnny said before it appointed by former governor Robert Bentley back in February to fill Jeff Sessions he. What we need to know about the future actual. For stop you need to know that Luther strange said it was a biblical miracle. That Donald Trump with his presidency it's and this is my just visual reminder of how trump had heated stated 62 to 34. That was trumps margin of victory. In November in Alabama. Net and you know trump has endorsed Luther strange sort of surprisingly. He endorsement for Twitter. Earlier last week and you know it's something that sort of you know what's a surprise to to a couple people just judging on how. You know approach on the other candidates are but on but strange it's definitely try to tie himself to. Trump on the and its depleted an ally of Mitch McConnell and senate senate majority leader. And we mentioned strange background a little bit former attorney general of Alabama sorting to look into the allegations surrounding governor Robert Bentley we back in November but he actually put off. Some of the impeachment proceedings at the time which kind of reads the news. Questions about the relationship between Bentley and strange certainly after strange was appointed to that seen. Formerly held by its actions and summaries he's seen. And more establishment candidate Mitch McConnell the senate leader. Like sent for that spot has been packing and has been using party money to make sure that. He keeps his seat so even though he is sort of pretty part of right in the political spectrum has been a big proponent and big supporter of president track. He is much missing is the sort of relative. Centrist and establishment can't which was why the president. Endorsement surprise a lot of people you know the president just a year ago with backing more of those outside the valley candidates outsider candidates promising to. Drain the swap. And here you have and endorsing the sitting albeit only six months but it fittings panic center. So going from somebody who's considered establishment like senator strange to someone were familiar with in Washington DC but who has distanced himself from the establishment that's representative Mo Brooks of Alabama. Another candidate industries. A founding member of the house freedom pockets that want a more conservative wings I'm of congress he called it baffling that Donald Trump would in north Luther strange and and has definitely staked out some of the far right ground he's endorsed by eight and and Coulter Mark Levine Sean Hannity more of the sort of conservative pundits that kind of world. On the net said that if he's elected he would opt promised the filibuster. Any government funding bill that did not include funding up for a border wall along the US Mexico border definitely. You know trying to patent office very troop pro trump but also supported. On senator Ted Cruz in the primaries and that sort of been another. Angle that you know strange in the McConnell Alice that sort of try to attack Brooks. And Mary Alice you've covered the health care battles up on Capitol Hill for us. Mo Brooks as a member of the freedom caucus originally you know on the American health care act now is being debated in the House of Representatives ended up switching his though what's his reputation and I'll. As staunch conservatives he's one of those fiscal conservatives that is made a point of standing in front of the cameras and drawing a line in the sand not lying to vote for anything that increases federal spending. And you're right during the health care. Battle he was when of those. Members who often seen blocking back and forth to the White House back in fourth behind closed door meetings one of those numbers that they really needed to get on board. He's a character he's willing to talk in front of the cameras he's willing to go out there stand on his pedestal he at Bay Area. Very strong beliefs and and it's been interesting to watch him develop as more and national figure because how much he's land and how he's brought back in pockets to. National pop. Indeed he did also did spark some controversy he and a campaign ad featured on some audio from the shooting represented Steve Steve Gleason at sort of rep people along. Little but the wrong way but he's now been traveling around Alabama in a campaign bus that has ditch Mitch. On the side referring to senator leader Mitch McConnell nets also sort of been really interesting angle. This race just in time McConnell fervor at least from mark Brooks and more yet Burke says kind of co. Co opted the Donald Trump drain the swamp talk if you log onto Mo Brooks is let's say right now you actually see photo of Mitch McConnell as a swamp monster that's how he greets you. On his campaign web sites and certainly somebody who. If you was to be elected to the senate. Would be ruffling some feathers. But. Arguably the second was powerful Republican in Capitol Hill. I you know on here in Washington retiring about the Republican senate majority leader who in for multiple candidates in Alabama has been seen its apart. Of the establishment that they are running again. Believe it or not Brooks actually had some interesting ideas about the nature of this race we're gonna get to that in a second. 1 we're gonna talk about judge war anymore maybe not as much of the nationally known figure but someone who down in Alabama is known for having some very high political ambitions definitely very well known. In Alabama and actually you know sort of the favorite deathly to move on to the run up in September. Steve has twice been member of the or the Chief Justice Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Twice removed from that court the first time in 2003 after he refused her mute at ten commandments. Statue from from state property and then again we between thirteen after fusing to issue. Same sex mayors licenses in the state. And you know he's definitely sort of conservative stalwart he's endorsed by Chuck Norris. And Phil Robertson that cut dynasty starts we've got some celebrity. Star power but he's definitely sort of running on his his personality and his credentials there's a photo tweeted this morning from a local reporter about him. Arriving to vote at a polling station on horseback. And sort of just playing off of that image stuff assortment I think part more strategy. As a real folk hero in this day and Gamertag less than it actually has broken through the national headlines last year's admits prayer off of making sure that Alabama is picking up the federal government on two instances that he bowers on part again at ten commandments. At monument and telling his lower judge's not to issue those same sex marriage licenses after the Supreme Court decision. So this they gotten as big following a big base locally because he's been willing to kind of stick it back to DC. DC right now here in this city his it was where the attorney general Jeff Sessions obviously lives right now but if you want to talk about. Men who were still widely respected down in Alabama he's probably someone comes line. And he is Specter has loomed large over the course of this race particularly with representative Mo Brooks who made. Kind of a baffling offer a couple weeks ago Johnny tells what he said in the midst of the trauma between president trump and I believe the offer to two. Get out of the race. If if Jeff Sessions. You know work to be removed its attorney general in order to allow sessions to ban it. Returned to the senate and represent that seat that he represented for. For a little over twenty years I'm in the senate is pretty extraordinary thing he left that door right open and just to go back a little bit further in. He tensions between attorney general sessions and president trump. Go back to sections does decision without notifying trump to recuse himself from all matters related to last year's presidential campaign. Obviously be ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election. Part of what uber terrorist himself from. Trump was angry about it trump has publicly kind of he's called Jeff Sessions beleaguered he'd said that it was inappropriate of the attorney general to do that to himself to the pres the United States. And so you had no Brooks come out and defend Jeff Sessions and say if Donald Trump wants a new attorney general few wants to replace Jeff Sessions that's within his rape and Jeff Sessions wants come back to Alabama. Mo Brooks was ready to leave the race and allow him to win a seat back. And you taxed at a members out and a delegation it's clear that the only person. Slightly more popular president trot back Alabama is step fashion he has a large standing at. So when owner read actually part of the statement that Mo Brooks put out this is just a couple weeks ago in late July this is when he need to offer he said I cannot remain silent about the treatment Jeff Sessions is receiving from president try. Goes on to save his public water boarding of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced. Is inappropriate but like I said he also said that if trump wants a new attorney general he has that right and again welcomed sessions back to Alabama even drafted a resolution put on his campaign let's say calling for all of the Republican candidates to drop out of its racist sessions could come back. So before we we've got a couple more minutes left here we talked about some of the endorsements talked about the outside influence in this race. I want to talk a little bit about the polling but it's a tricky conversation out because not only is this an Alabama race but this is just the primary we're not even to the general and it's it's the middle of August there's been a lot going on to our poll numbers are too precise but. Between the three candidates that we mention Luther strange Mo Brooks worry more. Where do we kind of think he might shake out by the and it's so from from what most of polling. And that we've seen that you'd definitely looks like strange. And more are definitely this through the two favorites to move onto that runoff in September and ultimately goal on. To the to the actual special election which can be held in early December. On the you know they sort of staked out their own bases of support more obviously beings for in a pretty well known and strange. Having an incumbency advantage it's obscene both of them around sort of between 25 and 35%. And then you've also seen more artery processing Brooke sorry who's from the northern part of the state from Tuscaloosa. Sort of from stake out about you know fifteen to 20% of the vote but but like you said this is pretty unpredictable it's. Midsummer primary you don't know what the turnout is going to be you know now I know how many people really ventured into this race. But it will be very very choosing it to see where these numbers shake out and you know who knows maybe there's price and it's the fifty but in. And it's sort of conflicting messages to a by the voters seen how. President trump in endorsing Luther strange it was a big win for a leader McConnell even though they're backing for its new president in the coddle the two of them really. At eyes this is Tina sort of a gift to McConnell backing the candidate you light. On the other hand some terms supporters might really be drawn to those ads that they'd seen from people like throwing more. And Mel Brooks that are so focused on terrain swapping getting rid of the establishment so in a lot of ways of mixed messages for your quintessential trap voter down at Alabama. Capture so we've got not just this primary election going on in Alabama today but you've been. Further below the radar primary happening out and you tie. It I don't want. It is and I am only saying that it's maybe something that has been little quieter we had representative Jason cheek it seems certainly mean a name for himself. With his investigations of Hillary Clinton in the past couple years. He decided to resign from his seat a couple months ago he commentator on Fox News and in his place you have a number of people running. Kind of meet the exact opposite team support we're seeing in Alabama meaty morsel distancing themselves from. Absolutely I mean if you go back to bit to the results and used on the primaries and in tempers you know want to stay with almost seventy you know percent of the sport and truck failed to get a majority in this district achieve its once represented. If it was sixty election so you don't really centers in the general. So you don't really see this this scrambling to be its approach from for a staunchly supportive of his agenda. In Utah but you typically have an interesting caps to care there. Jason chief it's was a big name in there. Applicant party Mary Alice up on the hill was that a huge surprise when he decided step away absolutely was sort of a slow fade it looked like he was removing himself from responsibility. Bit by it we're talking about former chairman over Clinton each half with incredible responsibility. Here in Washington DC and had Hillary Clinton won I think he does are ready disarray at. Bob and stormed back in the eighty he had been known to take on a number of issues related to the Democratic Party really interest in investigating. Their work is Anderson of the last six months watching him I decide to step back and it civic used to he was well lights out I'll lot of his. A lot of his classmates there they're comfortable. Absolutely couple candidates look out for in you taught John Curtis he's the mayor of Provo. Chris Harris he's a member of Utah House of Representatives and tenor change it businessmen and you time we'd be remiss as basketball fans if we didn't talk about signed the tenor range issue in Utah the sun. Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge. Who had its I'm sure they're in Egypt the Utah Jazz fans watching there's a little better. Jazz star player Gordon Hayward was. Sort of stolen away from the jazz and he went over to Boston and that's. That's just one for for NBA fans to just to think about herb remains to be seen what impact the Gordon Hayward we'll have on the Republican primary for the Utah special election never thought I'd be saying those words. Ball we've got just a few moments left. Before re go any predictions for tonight. You know I think we're gonna seem more and strange shorted advance. And I think it would be really interest in couple months between now or month or so between now and the runoff just to see. You know. It's McConnell gonna spend more money easy does he feel confident that he can you know get stranger the finish line or redundancies sort of the note insurgency anti establishment fervor release sort of when that. House yet I think I've written to see if that anti establishment fervor can. Sort of win over a presidential endorsement to that leave you hot. A Republican. Senate leader and the president backing the same candidate I can't it would have are incredibly with at some just the fact that it is close that it will likely head to run up makes that he really. Deadly summing keep an eye on so be sure to stick with us throughout the night we're going to be covering these races on abcnews.com. And if you want to see more of these live stream similar videos. Check us out obviously online on our social media pages as well on FaceBook were ABC news ABC news politics and ABC news alive for my colleagues Mary Alice parks and jive Roenick. I BBC's Adam Kelsey from our Washington DC bureau have a good one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.