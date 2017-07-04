Senate to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch today

The long, contentious battle to fill the vacancy on the nation's highest court, which has lasted over a year in Congress could end today when the Senate holds a vote on whether to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
President trumps pick for the Supreme Court is set to be confirmed today after Republicans re wrote the senate rules it played out as expected with Democrats try to block. Judge Neil gore six with a filibuster. A senate majority leader Mitch McConnell then invoked what's known as the nuclear option lowering the threshold for confirmation from sixty votes. To simply a majority. And that vote expected just before noon today. California Republican Devin Nunez is no longer heading the house probe into Russian election interference. He's stepping aside temporarily after allegations he improperly disclosed classified information. In fact he's being investigated by the house ethics committee. He is calling the charges quote entirely false and politically motivated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

