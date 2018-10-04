Transcript for Senator catches Mark Zuckerberg off guard by asking which hotel he stayed in

Mr. Zuckerberg. Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel used in last thing. No. If you've message to anybody this week would you share with us the name since the complete message. Senator no I would probably not choose to do that publicly air I think that may be with this is all about. Your right to privacy. The limits of your right to privacy and how much you give away in modern America in the name of quote connecting people around the world. Question basically of what information Facebook's collecting. Who they're sending it to and whether they ever ask me in advance my permission to do that. Is that a fair thing for user FaceBook to expect. Yes senator I think everyone should have control over how their information is used and as we've talked about and in some of the other questions I think that that. Is laid out in in some of the documents but more importantly you want to give people control in the product itself so. The most important way that this happens across our services. Is. That every day people come to our services choose to share photos or send messages in every single time they choose to share something. I'm their they have a control right there about who they want to share.

