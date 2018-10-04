Senator to Mark Zuckerberg: 'Your user agreement sucks'

More
Sen. John Kennedy suggested the Facebook CEO should have it written in English and not Swahili.
0:52 | 04/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senator to Mark Zuckerberg: 'Your user agreement sucks'
Start with the usual gore. Here's what everybody's been trying to tele. In I say this should Jia. Your use our agreement shocks. You're you're you're you can spot me 75 Iraqi ports is back and figured out you can pick. The purposely user agreements to cover Facebook's ruairidh. It's not to inform your users about their rights. And you know that. And I'm. I'm gonna suggest to you that you go back home and re right. And tell your twelve honored all hour mark no disrespect their good. But but tell them you want it written in English in nonchalant he. So they average American can understand. That would be star.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54379102,"title":"Senator to Mark Zuckerberg: 'Your user agreement sucks'","duration":"0:52","description":"Sen. John Kennedy suggested the Facebook CEO should have it written in English and not Swahili.","url":"/Politics/video/senator-mark-zuckerberg-user-agreement-sucks-54379102","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.