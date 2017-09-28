Senator slams Twitter presentation on Russia

Three executives from the company met with leaders on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
0:51 | 09/28/17

Presentation. That Twitter teammate. To the senate Intel staff today was. Deeply disappoint. Notion. That their work was basically. To riveted. Based upon accounts that FaceBook and identified. Showed up enormous. Lack of understanding from Twitter. Team. How serious this issue lives. The threat it poses. It is democratic institutions. And again begs many more questions. Then they often. That response. Was frankly inadequate. On almost every well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

