Senators agree on health insurance subsidy deal

President Trump halted the health subsidies to insurance companies last week.
0:57 | 10/17/17

Just a short time ago a US judge in Hawaii blocked the third version of president trumps travel ban. Hours before was was to go into effect just right before that ruling mr. trump. Held a news conference in the Rose Garden with the prime minister of Greece the president made a surprising announcement about health care saying. He is endorsing a bipartisan deal to extend insurance subsidies under Obama care for the next two years. Many may remember just last Friday he said he was pulling those subsidies and if they stay it would preserve a big part there obamacare. This is a short term deal. Because we think ultimately block grants going to the states is going to be the answer that's a very. Good solution we think it's going to not only save money but give people much better health care with a very very much smaller premium spike. Bipartisan health care plan is far from a done deal you'll have to be approved by congress and many Republicans are against.

