Transcript for Senators alarmed over White House leaks

What do you make of the leaks coming from the White House the fact that it was leaked that apparently was on the president's briefing book that he should say do not congratulate and he went ahead and congratulated. You know I've never worked for president boat that's clearly above my pay grade that I have worked for a governor. And I think that's good conscience. I think whoever did that. Ought to be fired immediately. And I think the on the cross keys. I just think that is absolutely. Unconscionable. It's disgraceful. Two to love to work for for a person. Jim and then die each. If he chooses not to follow that advise each. To go try to justify your advice about that leaking it to the press now look I'm I believe in the fourth First Amendment. Are going to hear me criticized in the press somebody leaked us. And they all have the integrity to say I did it you know I'm numbers on his result because I can't I can't. I can't. Have a fiduciary obligation with me and I wore. Do you make about the leaks that are coming out of the White House the fact that that someone clearly leaked this information about the runup to this call between Butler and the president that the president was posted not congratulate him and he didn't you concerned about the leaks. There been more leaks coming of the tornadoes and we think coming out from greater volume of people resign. You think the person who leaked the information about president trumps being told not to congratulate. President Clinton do you think justifiably offense and should that pursued and prosecuted. What I'm a prosecutor I'm not sure his notes or classified I just don't understand them you know. Did you work for the guy and you're trying to undermine them in the public why are you working like it. You know I don't agree with congratulating prudence don't think you congratulate someone for fake election. But that said only a handful of people in the White House could have possibly known both about the call on what was said. And the notes that were prepared for him. And my aunt my view of it is as. You're leaking stuff that's their hurt him and if you don't you're trying to hurt him with that you don't like them you don't agree with him are you still there just I just think it's damage to the country to have somebody like that around him. But but I'm not sure it's illegal it's disarmament should be I would want someone working in my office I think you can be troubled by what he said and you can also be troubled by the fact someone. Close to him leak that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.