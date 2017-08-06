Transcript for Senators grill Comey on Russia probe, Trump memos

Josh Haskell in Ben Siegel are still outside that hearing room where James Cummings testimony took place let's toss it over to them and see what's going on now. Yes we're here outside that hearing. Right behind this inside the small right here on. That's for that closed session is going on right now we've seen a number of senators pour out sinner cotton just walk by little while ago I asked if he could. React to. Former FBI director Khamese testimony he did not see anything. I'm mark rubio did not see in their all inside their anger and Siegel you cover these senators every single today. We know that closed section sessions going on but we did hear a statement from senator Warner center for I think they feel about Saturday when. If you'd keep him the investigation is going to what's happening in the house opens it probably a pretty good. There's lot of comedy on this committee everybody's working together they've agreed to. A bipartisan basis to get their leadership. Subpoena power without having to vote every time so they feel pretty good about their leaders and the direction they're taking their committee hearing. It seemed very important to them that a message gets conveyed to the American public debt. I'm a Republican I'm a Democrat. We're working together and they felt confident after FB former FBI director Coleman's testimony that this would be a bipartisan investigation more than ever. And in the belief that this will continue. Yes I think one of the interesting moments is when senator Angus King. From detainees that who's not a Republican or Democrat opportunist something Komi agreed with on Angus King an independent right from right exactly and I think the frustration for the senators all those questions regarding the Russians like interference. Is classified as going on right now and there as opposed to what the American public is just heard from former director economy which had a lot more to do with his address with the president. That's what gets out there immediately and but their their message that they have as you know that's not the only part of the picture there's more going on but hopefully will eventually make its way out of the public you. On the things have calmed down out here but I have to tell you there were still people in line trying to get inside that hearing when former FBI director and he walked out. And that was before a lot of the public came out to date in note that that the session and ended. Kind of sad to see the looks on the faces but they ticket seat former BI director he walked right down this area right inside. Courtroom on the other side of this wall right now. Things have calmed down but today not a normal day. Here on the capitol police that you. Are here every single they tell slope about. What you've seen so far accurate also want to keep in mind that it's also apply to members. Leaving at least on the house side of the collective votes for the week and then there out of town they have votes coming up in just a few minutes on the senate side that actually cut short what's going on here. But this usually let's Anderson talking to a lot of summer interns are on lines and that's something to tell their kids it's about. Much like the people who were sitting in the watching the water heaters and no summer intern intern Som that they basically took every single seat inside there. And definitely walked out saying it is witness history and throat back to you for now Josh Haskell been Siegel sticking around Capitol Hill for more thank you guys.

