Amy I decided that it was a saint. Should we go out and create. A fake organization. And then put an ad out that would. Get this add to keep people in Washington so Amy spent twenty dollars but he had disbanded to try to get to key hill staffers. I spent twenty dollars trying to get to key. Media and individuals. So you're treating your own phony political group and then targeting it. To a specific to show how easy it is not there at Q&A thanks to your treating your own phony political group and then targeting it to very specific. And we kids exactly what a lot of these groups were doing and we are showing that despite policies. Upgrades it's still going. So for twenty dollars I was able to reach over 14100. Journalist. Right here in Washington DC with this ad that talks about a group it's. Supposedly in favor of disclosure. Twenty dollars yet we had over 14100 impressions. And were able to have reached hundreds of senate staffers to. Think keep people that are working on. This issue and that is exactly the kind of thing that cause and by the way if political groups wanted to do this kind of thing than they should have. We did put a disclaimer on ours but as you know that they don't have to and they also don't have to dispose he had imagine if ads like these were kept on a file public found on the Internet so journalists could then check them out to make each other real and who's paying for. An accompanying her instead they're gonna put in place new practices you're saying even if that's an off the playing field and puts you might have occasional companies doing it. But what was say those companies couldn't reverse course if they change management. What would happen if certain companies and FaceBook or Twitter moved to better practices but then. The porn actors decide to use other platforms. And Americans need to know. The source of the political ads whether it's American or foreign. We ought to be able as go look at the content it's being used foreign against candidates. And this really ghosts of the heart of protecting our democracy what we've seen so far. Is it for a little bit of money then with some paid actors. And some organized box you can drive a story into almost any main stream. Media in a way there's we've seen for example with FaceBook touched a 127. Million Americans. Had that was just individual Americans touched by these Russian propaganda and misinformation efforts. We all regardless of what party we go to ought to be concerned about that I'm going forward basis because none of this ended on Election Day. You've seen some of these there's been a lot of congress is not micro targeting. What kinds of divisions did they seek to exploit how did these troll farms beef nefarious actors try to really target these. Two different audience. Well in some ways these companies which are brilliant companies in America or proud of well what they did was they gave them the tools to do this and we know they went after certain people in certain states and certain districts. Certain demographics. But we don't know a lot because some of these ads are just vanished and that is why. If you just put the same rules in place than we would be able to see in campaigns would be able to see what these ads are. You know in every ad I have to San meaning Klobuchar approve this message and so does my account and so we just wanna have that information out there. Because the last time I checked our whole country was set up. Though it be self governing. We didn't want to have other countries influencing our democracy we want to have the freedom to make our own decisions about who we voted for and went you have. Actual evidence that ads are being bought in rubles and other countries are trying to intervene you gotta do something about it in these companies are gonna have to step forward and take responsibility. And what we've seen for example and Texas there was a group that was a very kind of pro nationalistic. Pro Texas group. There was a similar group that was focused on Muslims who lived in Texas had and they. Adds tried to get both groups to show up at the same place. With counter demonstrations. Mean we saw what kind of activity though. Horrific actions it took place in Charlottesville. Earlier this year and saying that was spurred by Russian activity but the notion that these. Companies are using Russian generated top content that's spewing hatred and trying to exacerbate. Divisions where we've already got too many divisions in our country. I really hope that they will step up. These companies and say hey they wanna work wits are Klobuchar mines are McCain and others as broadly bipartisan. And say had a we make sure we just get a little more disclosure we just do this in the interest of our national security my hope is that they will work with us. When he is one more example of that and you'll see at the hearing. Is an ad an African American woman and the ads said stay home. You don't have to go vote you can vote from home and taxis five numbers. And clearly at that with a lot you couldn't vote that way and we have no idea how many people cook that is real because it actually had. A disclaimer from the Clinton Campaign which of course was false. And some of them had pictures that the candidate. And not air their faith and not to give you don't need more examples of just there was. One Twitter account that was called ten GOP party. Representing us up to be the Tennessee Republican Party in at a 154000. Followers. The real Tennessee Republican Party has got about thirteen thousand followers. And people say well people spot. If these ads if their fate well this ten Republican ten GOP party. Was re tweeted some of their awful comments. By Kellyanne Conway by Donald Trump junior by senior officials and trump campaign I don't believe that you. Knew that this was Russian sponsored in what is particularly. Disturbing as it literally took until. Just a week or so before Twitter took down this obviously fake account even though the real Tennessee Republican Party had been asking to take it down for months. Just because the process seems to be so commerce them. Have you seen and mean. Evidence of any kind of link between these ads and the trump campaign as you mentioned they did in some cases get re tweeted or sent around by members of the campaign. I think that's one of the questions that still part of the investigation. Can. Was there an ability for some of the Russians to target into specific states again we need to get more information from these companies. Where we're focusing our efforts though is yes what happened in 2016 but also more importantly. They'll be back.

