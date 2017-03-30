Transcript for Senior Obama adviser David Axelrod talks wiretapping claims, Russia ties and more

Senior advisor to President Obama what we miss him and Mya. And would he have. His work cut out for him it was still a White House right app please welcome. CNN's senior political comment. And a host of the acts this ticket acts arrived at. President Obama's senior advise that so. When you heard the new guys claims. That he'd been wiretapped. By Obama did you get best. I got stunned. More than I mean obviously. A it it's you get pissed but. The thing was so ludicrous. I mean it was just so incredible because anybody knows anything about. Government which may have led him out yes yeah we know that president had oral wiretap. You'd have all kinds of agencies and people complicit in such an act there are rules and laws and courts that governs such things. And so even if you ascribe those kind of motives or of that back kind of attitude to Barack Obama which I've found us an astonishing claim. There are just it just was be impossible to accomplish and I think most people. Agree although there was CBS poll SS said. A large number of Republicans believe that he was wiretapped. So well it's being reported that the Obama administration again blocked FBI James caught FBI director James calling from going public with information. About Russian interference. Earlier he wanted apparently right an bed in their view and I just wasn't there at the time I was working for CNN but their view apparently was. It that all the agencies should come forward at once at the should be done as in up Pettit and in October they did come for but I will tell you this when I was at the Republican Convention there were already intimations. Of Russian. Interference and that story was out there remember Amanda for rack was ushered out shortly after that so. I don't think it was a secret that something was going on about sober. They were very definitive about. I'll get down we're watching the what's going on with the Russian connections right now the FBI. The House of Representatives and the senate old investigating possible links between rushed a trump associates and Russia. Okay. The Intel chairman units that seems to be wait for a little bit on his position it doesn't seem to know what he's doing. I had a lot of people are going to be interviewed it would gonna learn a lot. Now. Not since what do gate have I seen anything like this in terms of corruption possible corruption at god and government. Do you think that trump will end up like Nixon did. You know yeah I think it's too early to say what it was an early this technical gas. Are you suddenly direction assistant rhetorical question. Oh look. So the good if it is found that his folks were coordinating with the Russians and knew about the hack and knew about the leaks that were to come. That is a very serious thing and then the question will be the Watergate question. What did the president know and when did it all went back and I think that will be a major crisis and it's going to be tough for the congress remember back in. In in the Watergate year there were there were Republicans like Howard Baker. Who were very much involved in that process and put the country ahead of party yet and it's incumbent on on both. Sides to do that because this goes to the heart of what democracy is all I get right now I see only sips traction on that hot I don't see any of that well you know that it shouldn't the new -- thing was weird you know I mean. I all of us who raise kids. Would advise him that if you. If you sound guilty and you look guilty people are gonna think you're guilty and he and that was a strange. Interlude and he really set there. Pro back the senate is on a different track and they seem to be. Coordinating and most of the best thing would be if they are war a National Commission. And that was free of some of this politics that could really shine a bright white on the asset. A lot of Democrats and and conservatives like myself are calling for us to remove himself from this investigation is a lot of strange behavior that went on secretly visited the White House and well tonight's. I went and got information and then ran back to give it back to them I think he goes after he doesn't tell his own Intel committee but instead tell us that the president and the media. Very strange behavior that people are saying I noticed it was on the transition committee and or if all the transition team he has so is he -- is he protecting the president or can he be an advocate for actual transparency in front. I view is that this was right after the day after the hearing where Komi testified. Admiral Rogers testified and it was a terribly embarrassing hearing for the president or state. They've knocked down this whole notion of the bugging and I think noon as was my my my furious he may have been whistled and then told you know what. Because now he's also canceled a public hearing that promised have other revelations so I think he's. You know he's under maximum suspicion here and he's gonna continue to be under pressure until he read deems himself by showing that he can run. A o'clock clean investigation. Williams first talking about a little earlier about a bomb she became an official federal employee. She's now advising her father along with her husband chaired pictured. Do you think this is a problem magic in regard to nepotism. Well look there's there's nepotism issues there's conflict of interest issues and there's one more issue you know I know her and I know Jared and they're both very bright. Skillful people. But they've they've never been in government. No one around the president in a senior role has ever been in government the president's never been in government never served in military. First time in history that that's happened and you know this is one of the reasons why the first seven days have been so colan evidence. And I'm not sure that she's gonna add to that but I will say this if the one thing she does his. If she says Deb when we just hold that cell phone for you. Yeah. It's a great service to the Catholic outlets OT about health care. Because for the last two years we've been hearing from president trump about repeal and replace. The Republicans had seven years to come up with some sort of replacement. It didn't happen. Why was this such a failure. It was such a failure because the Affordable Care Act in many ways was such a success he. The fact is it's changed a lot of lives every point. We'll have health care who didn't have health care. And new benefits under insurance policies that are basic to health care and Medicaid expanded. That's why so many Republican governors were opposed to a law. This was a collision of a political slogan with practicality with the reality. In people's eyes I'll tell you I was there when the Affordable Care Act and we can debate before we'll Carrick and there's no doubt that it can be improved and it should be improved. A I'm a total chronic illness epilepsy. I almost went bankrupt when I was a young newspaper reporter because she had seizures ten a day Jeddah take medication. And the medication and and other stuff was costing us a thousand dollars a month out of pocket and I was making 3538000. Thousand I remember the terror associated with that I cried the night the Affordable Care Act passed because I knew other families wouldn't have to go through what my fans when. Now saying that there will be some sort of health care deal and that's gonna be easy to get that done. Ship out earlier sometimes he's a little inconsistent. Sometimes as for the next RAI. I don't see the impetus for that right now the Republican Party is divided the democratic party's enraged. And it's very hard to put this together in a coherent way so I don't see. I don't see that happen. He says he wants the Democrats to help them now is set at Apollo chefs know and that O'Brien well I don't stay a step forward in the way that Democrats felt comfortable with he will lose a lot of Republican votes from peoples who. Don't want to its continue to Affordable Care Act of Phyllis publicly don't believe the government should be involved in helping to two provide. Health care access to Health Net and people. I wanna get your special quickly he and yet a CNN special ax filed airing this Saturday which is mean after your podcast yet you sit down with your political rival John McCain and we sneak peek take a look. You know the thing about Ted Kennedy the reason you guys what's menace to each other oh please pride and we would fight and we would. And then we would finish the fight would put her arm around each other I've never forget -- we did pretty good dimly you know I mean he was. Because he divorced personal relationships. And personality. From the issues so therefore. If you were friends who lives Ted Kennedy. That friendship who worked. I. To get back into our politics it is it'll and it. Well you know if it doesn't our democracies can be rooted problem ex ante going like we're yet we can't investment firm for years since narco war yet. So I'm glad to see how nice to see you now you nice to see you. Jordan lively comes days will come.

