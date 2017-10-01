Transcript for Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like

Have you ever seen. This level of Russian interference. In our political process and Starwood for after combing interest but I'm no. Known. You know the top directors of US intelligence gathered at the senate to answer another round of questions on Russian election hacks climber Putin's neither registered Democrat registered Republican neither political party. Should take the slightly this is not it should not be partisan issue won't let another hearing. The senate consider Jeff Sessions for attorney general issue of Russian haxor part of that discussion to. Are you aware of the fact that the FBI's included it was the Russian intelligence services and that in that the DNC I do understand. What should we do. Senator Graham I think it's in significant event we have penetration. Apparently throughout our government by foreign entities. Senator sessions the first the president elect on terms cabinet nominees is also one of the more controversial one. He is hearing constantly punctuated by protesters as he was grilled by his fellow senators do you agree. That the issue of same sex marriage is settled law. We'll be able to stand up and say no to the president estates do you agree with the president like. That the United States can or should deny entry. To members at that particular region religion. Senator sessions assured the committee that in all cases he would abide by the rule of law even if he disagreed with those laws he also promised that he would recuse himself from any investigation into Hillary Clinton. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

