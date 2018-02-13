Transcript for Sessions draws fire for 'Anglo-American heritage' remark at sheriffs' conference

Attorney general Jeff Sessions is coming under scrutiny for what he said during a speech to sheriffs around the country. While praising the elected officials at their winter meeting he described the quote here Anglo American Heritage of law enforcement. A free set some claim is racist while others say it is historically accurate. I want to thank every sheriff in America. Since our founding to independently. Elected shared. Has been the people's protector. Who keeps law enforcement close to an accountable to people through the elective process. The office of sheriff. Is a critical part. On the Anglo American hairdos of law enforcement. We've that last part there got. A lot of people set on Twitter well experts say sessions description is accurate. Our legal system is commonly referred to as Anglo American law and the freeze reflects its roots in English common law. The office of sheriff also were told originated in England. A Justice Department spokesman says it's something most students learn in their first week in law school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.