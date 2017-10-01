Transcript for Sessions Says Trump Tape Comments Would 'Clearly' Be Sexual Assault

As you recall him. Win. Mr. trump. Gray. He is. Graham women and so on. You. Trying to have to tape came out and realize an explanation here. You said I don't characterize as sexual. Assault. But to you said later. The weekly standard's characterization comments had me following. Sunday's presidential debate is completely in Akron. Hesitations based solely on confusion contents of the 2005 type tape. Hypothetical posed by the reporter. Which is asked a chaotic post environment. Post of environment. Of course it is crystal clear that assault. Is unacceptable. Never intentions suggest otherwise. Is basically what you said. After the confusion on your purse on correct probably that's correct. His grabbing a woman by her genitals without consent is that sexual assault. Clearly it would date. I. If he's sitting president or any other. I'm federal official was accused of meaningless the president elect. Describe the context in which it can be federally prosecuted. Geneva prosecutors and investing. The president is subject to certain. Lawful restrictions and they would be required to be implied by the appropriate law enforcement official. If NASA if if appropriate yes and the conduct described. Pace in the description would be sexual assault. Well the confusion. About the question was a hypothetical. Question it. And it related to what was said on the tape I did not remember at the time. Whether. This was suggested that they. On on. All. Accepted. I didn't want to catch it would certainly arm odd that meet the definition. And that's what the tape said then that would be my question is very simple as grabbing a woman barred genitals. Without concerns that sexual so yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.