Transcript for Sessions warns of 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement

I know the president's leadership. And guided by his executive orders we will secure this border. And bring the full weight both the immigration courts and the federal enforcement. And prosecutors to combat this attack on on national security and our sovereignty. As our own of the president has made this a priority. And head and already we are seeing results. From January. To February of this year the illegal crossings dropped about 40%. Which was an unprecedented drop. They in last month. We saw a 72%. Drop compared to the month before. Months before the president was inaugurated. That's the lowest monthly figure in seventeen years. We are so proud your work. But off but. This is no accident. This is what happens when you have a president who understands the threat. There is not afraid. To publicly identify that threat. Stand up to it and who makes clear to law enforcement that the leadership of their country finally has their back. And tells oh world that the LE illegality. Is over. So and to gather. We will further drastically reviews the danger is back criminal aliens gang members and cartel henchmen. For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country be forewarned. This is paying news era. This is they drop in Europe. The lawlessness the abdication of duty to enforce out laws and that Jackson released policies of the past are over.

