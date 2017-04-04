Transcript for Speaker Ryan encouraged by new GOP health care talks, won't set timeline for vote

To get consensus. Those productive talks are happening were at the concept stages right now. The vice president has been instrumental. And bringing together different groups from our conference. To talk about concepts are right now were to send a conceptual stage. About how to move forward in a way that can get everybody did to sixteen it's important that we don't just win the votes of one caucus are one group. But that we get the votes in the consensus of 216 of remembers and that's kind of where we are in such premature to say. Where we are what were on because we're at that conceptual stage right now. I won't get into the details of these things other than to say that this is all about getting the conceptual stage we don't have bill taxed or an agreement yet. Mom but this is the Condit conversations we want. On the author I users. All the various caucus members the administration those productive conversations are happening right now and we're all this talk about conch conceptual levels. About how to improve the ability to get lower it's all about getting premiums down is all about making. More affordable premiums and we have other members have brought some really constructive ideas to the table like DP Gary Palmer Dave weicker which all revolve around making sure that there. Solid protections for people for getting everybody lower premiums.

