Speaker Ryan 'hopeful' Senate will pass health care bill

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said failure to move on this issue is not an option.
0:45 | 07/18/17

I'm more than obamacare will stand in the law all continued claps and people get hurt in process. This is a legislative process it's it's a hard process. We in the house are proud of the bill that we did. Now we passed a bill that we think is sufficient to addressing the real problem to keeping our promise. The senate has a razor thin majority it's a 52 seat majority. And in reconciliation you need fifty votes so they're working to their process I'm not going to get ahead of the next steps because. Frankly we just have to see what they can do and and find out what did it where it is we can go because we have a serious problem. We've done this in the house we passed our simultaneous repeal replace bill we think that's the solution we think that's the best way to go. And so we're just gonna have to wait and hope that our friends in the senate can figure out how they can get a bill passed it in a conference or whatever. And get something passed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

