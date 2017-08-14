SPECIAL REPORT: Trump condemns hate groups after backlash to Charlottesville remarks

More
The president also said the Department of Justice will open a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack.
9:48 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Trump condemns hate groups after backlash to Charlottesville remarks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49209747,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: Trump condemns hate groups after backlash to Charlottesville remarks","duration":"9:48","description":"The president also said the Department of Justice will open a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack.","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-trump-condemns-hate-groups-backlash-charlottesville-49209747","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.