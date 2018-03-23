Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he signed $1.3 trillion spending bill

This is an ABC news. Good day I'm Byron Pitts New York a couple of on the air right now because president front is about to appear at the White House. He's expected to signed one point three trillion dollar spending bill that congress pass. Overnight this is after issuing a surprise veto threat on Twitter this morning. Here now is the president. Thank you very much everybody. We have a lot of good news to report. Some. Tremendous trade deals are being made with various countries were negotiating. Very long very hard. But very quickly. And the deal with South Korea is. Courting Q secretary Ross in. Bob light eyes is very close to being finished. And do we're going to have earned a wonderful deal with. And wonderful ally. Getting very close to it. It was a deal that was causing a lot of problems for our country in terms of employment and in terms of lots of other things I I might ask. Secretary Ross to just say a few words about that and then we're going to get onto this. Ridiculous situation that took place over the last week. So secretary rose. I convinced president. We've rebuilt the you've we are relatively close to a pretty comprehensive. Resolution. With the South Korean government. New moon and compass and if it goes through. Both these 230 twos and broader trade issues. And we hope was sometime next week to bill would have a real announced. Thank you very much program appreciate it. The last time. We negotiated something like this and as you know it's always been a problem for our country. They get together they create a series of documents that nobody's been able to read because it was it was just done. Now you tell me who can read that quickly. Takes a long time generated. For the last eight years deep defense cuts have undermined our national security. How old are and it just if you look at what's taken out and Howard our readiness. As a military unit and put America at really grave risk. My highest duty is to keep. America safe. Nothing more important the omnibus bill reverses. This dangerous defense as crazy as it's been as difficult as it's been. As much opposition to the military as we've had from the Democrats. And it has been tremendous. I try to explain to them you know the military is for Republicans and Democrats and everybody else sir everybody. We have tremendous opposition. To creating. Really what will be the far by far the strongest military that we've ever had. We've had that from the Democrats so we take something for the military. They want something for in many cases things that are really. A wasted sum of money it's not right and it's very bad for our country. We're looking to do funding for our final fight in certain areas as you know we've. Gotten just about a 100% of our land back from ices. We have troop increase is necessary to accomplish what we have to do and we have. Very importantly a pay increase for our troops. And this will be actually the largest pay increase. War are incredible people in over a decade it increased his total defense spending by more than sixty billion dollars from last year. And funds the addition of critically needed ships planes helicopters tanks and submarines we have. Submarines being built the likes of which there's nothing anywhere in the world like the submarines we build. Our military equipment is the best equipment in the world and one of the things use. Two days ago with Saudi Arabia. And with other countries Saudi Arabia is an example is buying. Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of our equipment. And we're getting very fast approvals on the therefore is a matter of national security I've signed this omnibus. Budget bill. There are lot of things that I'm unhappy about. In this bill. There are a lot of things that we should of had in this bill but we were. In a sense. Forced if we want to build our military we were forced there are some things that we should have in the bill. But I say to congress I will never signed another bill like this again I'm not gonna do it again. Nobody read it. It's only our result. Some people don't even know what is at one point three trillion dollars it's the second largest ever. President Obama signed one that was actually larger. Which I'm sure he wasn't too happy with the either. But in this case it became so big because we need to take care of our military. And because the Democrats. We don't believe in that edit things that they wanted in order to get their votes. We have to get rid of the filibuster rules. We have to get rid of the filibuster rule. And go to 51 votes in the senate. We're going to have really sustained continued success. Doctor recipients have been treated extremely badly. By the Democrats we wanted to include doctor. We wanted to have amend this bill 800000. People. And actually it could even be more. And we wanted to include dot cat in this bill. That Democrats. Would not do it. They would not do. To prevent the omnibus. Situation from ever happening again I'm calling on congress. To give me a line item veto. For all government spending bills and the senate must end they must end. The filibuster ruling get down to work. We have to get. A lot of great legislation approved and without the filibuster rule it'll happen just like magic. I want to address the situation on border security. Which I call. National defense. I call it stopping drugs from pouring across our border. And I called it illegal immigration it's all of those things. But national defense is a very important to words. Because by having a strong. Border system. Including a wall. We are in a position. Militarily. That is very advantageous. And before I get off of that subject I'd like to ask. Secretary matters. To. Talk about what we've accomplished. In terms of the military because there has never been anything like we've been able to do our militaries very depleted. But it's rapidly getting better. And and a short period of time it will be stronger than it has ever been so I'd like to ask secretary matters to say a few words please. Thank you Mr. President ladies and gentlemen in 1790. And George Washington's first annual address to congress. He stated to be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of confirming the peace. At the president noted today we received the largest military budget in history. Reversing many years of decline and unpredictable funding. And together we are going to make our military stronger than ever. We in the military are humbled and grateful to the American people. We're a step away from me bring in our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl atop the what do you make of this thus far this is been an extraordinary 24 hour period Byron. The congress passed this bill the senate final passage of this bill was after midnight almost 1 o'clock in the morning this morning. And top White House officials told us to make no mistake about it the president was going to sign this bill. And then we had a veto threat this morning and now here he is apparently about to sign the bill lot of. Lillie by any standard a lot but not by this standard but we're going to make it go a long way. Lot of money coming to the border and it will be coming over a period of time we funded the initial down payment of one point six billion dollars. We're going to be starting work literally on Monday. On not only some new wall. Not enough. But we're working on that very quickly. But also fixing existing walls and existing acceptable. Fences there are some areas that you have to see through you have to be able to see through the other side ordered and see what's coming. And in many cases it's not a pretty picture when you look. But you have to be able to see itself we have one point six billion dollars. For the wall adults aren't immediately. This is a short term funding but its immediate. Starts immediately and I'd like to ask secretary Nielsen to see a few words about what we've done in terms of homeland. Security and what. The bill does for Homeland Security thank you. Get afternoon. I Wii at the Department of Homeland Security work very closely with the department of defense and we support this on the bus in the defense of our country. As the president has stated under his leadership he has delivered for the American people this is a down payment on a border while system. This is a 10% increase for immigration customs enforcement. This will help us improve our aviation security but some badly needed upgrades. And we look forward to working with congress on additional needs that we half. I will say however that it's unfortunate that congress chose not to listen to the men and women ths and those on the front lines. They told us how to build the law where to fill the law and we will continue to work with them to make sure about the law is we are we need at how we needed as the president described. And to make sure that it serves the American people and serves as security at the station. We also continue Turk with congress to close the dangerous loopholes that the president has mentioned many times. And cute continued to increase our overall security. And finally we think those in congress who support the Department of Homeland Security IA will continue to make myself available to them. I look forward to working with found that we must fund the department and give that the tools and resources it needs to execute the mission the American people have asked us to get. Think you. Thank you very much it. So. We have many. Elements. In the bill that we want. Just a look at a few of them. We're providing 654. Point six billion dollars in total. Discretionary funding for defense. It's a record all records for defense. There will be nobody that says is that our military is going to be depleted like they've been saying over the last. Long period of time. Long period of frankly beyond. President Obama. That won't be happening. We're spending a lot of money on. Nuclear. A nuclear systems. To upgrade. And in some cases brand new whether it submarine's nuclear submarines. And others. So will have. By far that he most powerful. Nuclear force Horner at that it would be absolutely. In perfect shape and condition and hopefully. Praise be to god we don't ever have to use it. But there will be nobody that's even close. This. Will give a substantial increase to. People even outside. Of the military but military related. Some of the many things that where. Buying in the military we have 23. Point eight billion dollars to secure a 34 navy ships. Our navy is that. About the lowest point in terms of ships. That it's been an over a hundred years. And we're asked where adding. A significant number of extremely in advanced advanced. Vessels ten point two billion dollars. Toward ninety. After 35 aircraft that's. The most sophisticated. Aircraft in the world jet fighters. Total stealth. The hard to find. Hard to see their for the heart to beat it's very tough to beat. A plane when you can't see it. It's the most advanced in the world ten point two billion for ninety F 35. We have two point nine billion for fifteen KC 46. Tanker aircraft. The tanker aircraft is very important. Based on everything. It allows our planes to travel anywhere in the world. Without landing one point eight billion for 24 FA eighteen EF super hornet. Aircraft fighter jets one point 700000000410. That was site news. Credible stuff one point one billion. For 56 UH sixty Blackhawk. Helicopters most advanced helicopter. In the world by far. Fighting machine. One point one billion for the upgrade of 85. Abrams tanks. 705. Million for the cooperative programs that were working with Israel and others. On. Various missile defense systems. We're spending a lot of money on missile defense. We have a lot of offense that's been recently installed with spending tremendous some money on missile. Defense you understand what that means everybody does with what we have out there. Missile defense is very very important. We are. Funding. Our Border Patrol agents. And our ice agents. They are working in. Long hours under tremendously dangerous conditions. Were adding. Large numbers of immigration judges. High quality. Judges not only are we adding them in the district court level in the federal level of Court of Appeals. But we're adding immigration judges. At a very high. Level. So. While we're very disappointed. In the one point three trillion nobody more disappointed than me because the number so large. We'll start coming down we had no choice but to fund our military. Because we have to half. By far at the strongest military in the world. And this will be by far the strongest military that we've ever had. So when you look at all of these pages a lot of that is devoted. A lot to the militant. I just want to thank members of congress for working. So hard while we can be disappointed in some ways. We have to also know that there are a lot of strings pulling everybody in different directions. The Republican. Senators that Republican congressmen and women. Have been steadfast on the F fight for the border. And steadfast. For their fight. On the military. Were also spending. Six billion dollars. On. As you know various forms of drug control helping people that are addicted. It's a terrible problem but this will be also this will be a a record will be suing certain drug companies for what they've done with the LP oh it's. And will be bringing the suits at a federal level. The level of drugs that are being put out there and the the power of this addiction is hard to believe people go to the hospital for a period of a weekend they come out that drug addicts. As to be a better way doctors are way down now in their orders of the LP its way down to great thing. We're also looking for in our research funds were looking for. In medicine. That can stop the pain without the addiction. So that people aren't going to become. Addicted to these incredible got so that's part of what we have would have six billion dollars. In having to do with LP units at other. Problems that this country and in fact the world is having with drugs. So. We're extremely proud of what we've been able to do. When it comes to our military I'm military will be. Far superior. Then to any military anywhere in the world that's very important for us you see the players out there you see what we're dealing. We are very happy with what's happened with. Open goods were very happy with what's happened with certain elements of the border. Not happy with one point six. Billion dollars but it does start to wall and we will make that one point six billion dollars go very very far. Gonna go very far. I can tell you this and I say this to doctor recipients. That the Republicans are with you they want to get your situation taken care of the Democrats forests they just fought every single. Inch of the way they did not want dot get in this bill. And as you know doctor is also tied to the wall for the major funding. The 25 billion dollars for wall and other things. So I think that'll be coming up very soon but I do want. The Hispanic community it is now and doctor recipients and now that Republicans. Are much more in years side. Then the Democrats who are using you. For their own purposes. Would that being said I just want to thank everybody for being here. We're very proud of many of the items that we've been able to get we're very disappointed that in order to fund the military. We had to give up things where we consider in many cases. Them to be bad ordered them to be a waste of money. But that's the way unfortunately right now the system works. But we have a great country. We are going to have the greatest military we've ever had. And lots of good things are happening. The trade situation we'll be talking about next week we have many trade deals not only. The deal being made on South Korea which looks like it's very close to being finalized. But many other countries are now negotiating fair trade deals with us so will be rolling them out. As you see them and part of the reason frankly there were able to do that is the fact that we have the tariffs on steel and the tariffs. On alone because it showed how unfair some of these trade deals that have been in existence to many years. How unfair they've been. So it'll be great for our country and frankly it'll also be great for other countries and it will be fair. And it will be reciprocal thank you all very much I appreciate it thank you. What can figure that you'll get. We look at the very seriously yet. The veto. I was thinking about doing that you know. I think. Gains that we've been able to make for the military that overrode any of our. And you think. Well I think the stock market's going to be its stock market's way out. When I came into office the stock market was from a different planet its way out. China is gonna end up treating us fairly. For many years they had free rated. And look it's time. It's time last year we lost 500 billion dollars on trade with China we can't let that happen thank you all very much. Karl joins us again Johnson the president make clear he was pleased about the defense spending. Not happy about border security any place the blame with Democrats and can't. Fired I have to say that is the strangest bill signing if it was a bill signing that I have ever seen covering the White House said the president. Railed against the bill said that there are many things in this bill this massive spending bill that he does not like that he is unhappy with. And he alternated and praised the bill that he went off on tensions about. Trade deals it was a very odd. Bill signing that's what it was that how that's how was advertised on the White House schedule as a bill signing. But ultimately he said that he signed to this or. I guess he already signed it. Odd because of the money that is in their from the military what the White House is calling the largest increase in military spending sometimes they say it's the largest in fifteen years. Sometimes they say it's the largest since World War II we'll see how those number shake up and it is a big increase in military spending. The bottom line is though for the president I think that number one reason why he's so upset. About being put in the position of having to sign this bill. Is that there is virtually nothing in there for his border wall he mentioned one point six billion dollars that's one point six. Billion dollars for border security. But Byron there's only money in this bill for 33. Miles of new wall 33 miles. On a border that is more than 2000 miles longest four short of what he wanted that is the bottom line for the president that's why. He came so close to deciding so close to he says considering vetoing this bill. Johnson during the campaign trump promised 25 billion dollars I think right for four for border security this is far I heard of that. But 45 billion dollars the number they have put out two to construct the wall times the president has said that he would be able to deliberate under budget. And ahead of schedule. But but no matter how you slice of one point six billion dollars far short remember again the one point six billion dollars he's getting. It's not all for wall construction it's for border security. Some of that is security it has nothing to do with the wall at all some of it. Is improving existing fencing on on the border and only 33. Miles of new wall. It included in that nine that number. Jonathan thank you so much from Sharaud see you later today we're going to return now to regular programming. Our coverage continues right now online it'll be a full wrap up on were on this tonight with David Muir. For all breaking news updates make sure to download the ABC news at. I'm Byron Pitts New York good. This has been a special room. For me he's.

