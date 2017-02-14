Transcript for Spicer says 'eroding' trust between Flynn and Trump led to resignation

We'd been reviewing it I want to address the events of last night first inform us. We've been a reviewing and evaluating this issue with respect to general plan on a daily basis for a few weeks trying to ascertain the truth. We got to a point not based on a legal issue but based on a trust issue with a level of trust between the president. And general Flynn had eroded to the point we felt he had to make a change. The president was very concerned that general Flynn had misled the vice president and others. He was also very concerned in light of sensitive subjects dealt with by that position of national security advisors like China North Korea and the Middle East. That the president must have complete an unwavering trust for the person in that position. The evolving and eroding level of trust as a result of this situation. In a series of other questionable instances is what led the president. To ask for general Clinton's resignation. Immediately after the Department of Justice notified the White House counsel of the situation. The White House counsel brief the president and a small group of the senior advisors. The White House counsel reviewed in determine that there is not an illegal issue but rather a trust issue. During this process in Puerto note the president did not have as attorney general Jeff Sessions we trust immensely approved by the senate. When the president heard the information is presented by White House counsel he instinctively thought the General Counsel general Flynn did not do anything wrong. And the white house counsel's review corroborated. It is not ordinary for an incoming national security advisor to speak with its counterparts about the issues of concern to them. In fact he spoke with a over thirty of its counterparts throughout the transition. As Charles Krauthammer said last night is quote perfectly reasonable for him to do sound. The issue here. With that the president got to the point where general plans relationship misleading. The vice president and others or the possibility that he'd forgotten critical details of this important conversation. Had created a critical mass and an unsustainable situation. That's why the president decided to ask for his resignation. And he got it the irony of this entire situation is that the president has been an incredibly tough on Russia. He continues to eight raise the issue of Crimea which the previous administration had allowed to be seized by Russia. His ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stood before the UN security council on her first day in strongly denounced the Russian occupation of Crimea. As ambassador Hayley said at the time the quote dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation. A Russian actions. President trump is made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to. At the same time he fully expects Q and wants to be able to get along with Russia. Unlike previous administrations so that we can solve many problems together facing the world such is the threat of crisis. And terrorism. The president is currently evaluating a group of very strong candidates still be considered to fill the national security advisor position permanently. And his company the ability of general Kellogg a decorated in distinguished veteran of the united states army. Until that person is ultimately chosen.

