Transcript for Spicer slams accuracy of nonpartisan budget agency

The the irony of the score is at the CBO was way off the last time I don't think it. They were waiting tape that there that's a big issue to us right now. Course cause matters but look at how off they were last night. If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy or looking in the wrong place being vague they were way way off last time in every aspect. How they scored in projected obamacare. It turns it. Nothing but neither debate me last time if you look at the number of people that they project it would be on obamacare they are off by millions. So the idea that were waiting for a score it will be scored. But the idea that that's any kind of authority based on the track are good that occurred last time's a little farfetched.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.