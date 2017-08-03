Spicer slams accuracy of nonpartisan budget agency

More
He said nonpartisan budget officials "were way, way off last time."
0:39 | 03/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spicer slams accuracy of nonpartisan budget agency
The the irony of the score is at the CBO was way off the last time I don't think it. They were waiting tape that there that's a big issue to us right now. Course cause matters but look at how off they were last night. If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy or looking in the wrong place being vague they were way way off last time in every aspect. How they scored in projected obamacare. It turns it. Nothing but neither debate me last time if you look at the number of people that they project it would be on obamacare they are off by millions. So the idea that were waiting for a score it will be scored. But the idea that that's any kind of authority based on the track are good that occurred last time's a little farfetched.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46003876,"title":"Spicer slams accuracy of nonpartisan budget agency","duration":"0:39","description":"He said nonpartisan budget officials \"were way, way off last time.\"","url":"/Politics/video/spicer-slams-accuracy-nonpartisan-budget-agency-46003876","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.