Transcript for Spicer: 'These Steps Are Frankly Common Sense'

People that they should get with the program one week ago. Are you suggesting that resigned her post my DC eight did that the president has a very clear vision he's been clear on it since. The campaign he's been clear on it since taking office he's gonna put the safety of this country first. He's getting implement things that are in the best interest of protecting this country prospect of late. Not re actively and if somebody has a problem with that agenda. Then and they should quite didn't you know that and that does calling to question whether or not they should continue in that poster but. The president's was that was elected and I think again look at the polls have come out so far the American people support what the president's doing. Every morning here needs to get out of Washington wants a while and go talk to people throughout America that are pleased that this president is taking the steps necessary to protect this country. And so. I do look III know II know the president appreciates. The people who serve this nation. And in the public servants but at some point if they have a big problem with the policies that he's instituting keep the country safe. And that's up to them to question whether or not they wanna say or not but I do think that again you gotta remember the goal of what the president is doing think that any any. Government official anyone who doesn't understand the president's goal and S and and what this actually wise again I think this has been blown way out of proportion exaggerated. Again he taught lending 24 hour period 325000. People from other countries flew into our airports more talk about a 109 people. From seven countries that the Obama administration identified. And these Q rear Burke bureaucrats have a problem with that. I think that they she'd get with the program or they can got. Oklahoma well. This is this is about the safety of America and there's a reason that the majority of Americans agree with the president. It's because they understand that that's his number one priority and it's as number one duty as it should be with any leader to keep our our people. And our institutions safe from attack. And that these steps are frankly common sense steps that the president's taking to make sure that we're never looking in the rearview mirror saying we should have done something like this.

