Transcript for Spicer stops short of calling Assad a war criminal

Not just Syria but the world saw last week is a president. It is going to act decisively. And proportionally in with justification. When it comes to actions like that Andy and I will tell you. The answer is is that if you gas a baby. If you put a barrel bombing and two innocent people I think you can an act you will you'll see a response from this president that is an acceptable. I think right now the focus is twofold one is defeating nicest in the second is creating a political environment serie. For the Syrian people to have a new new leadership there I don't think that there's. I can't imagine an a stable and peaceful Syria. Where does shy it is and is in power I think we all recognize that that happens in their can be. A multi pronged approach our number one priority is to defeat ice is but we're also I think from humanitarian standpoint refugee standpoint ensuring that we. Create an environment. That provides a safe. Place for them. To ultimately remain. And that's and then on Russia in particular. You know look I I think that if you look at the countries that are with us. It's it speaks pretty loudly the number of countries that had stood shoulder to shoulder with this president. Russia Haniyeh hand stands with Syria and North Korea and Iran. I think when you contrast the two groups. Countries. Cents. It's pretty clear that we're on the right side at this issue but with respect to the people of Syria. By us taking action. And a creating areas in which we can. Work with allies including Russian and committing to ensuring that. There are places that don't that are free from violence and are places a free for people to gather. A safe place and other because. I think everyone would agree that the last thing people want to do there is believed they wanna state and they wanted to use hearing I think if you recognize. That that the threat. That our country and our people faced if there is a growth. Abuse are spread of chemical weapons of mass destruction. Those the proliferation of those to spread to other groups. Is a clear danger to our country into our people our national security is the first and foremost reason that we have to act. And as crisis is cooler for aiding. And mats did chemicals of mass destruction on the rise there we've got to contain. Then once that done I think we can apply political economic and diplomatic pressure for regime change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.