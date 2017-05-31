Spicer says Trump knows exactly what 'covfefe' means

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the president inexplicably wrote just after midnight.
0:30 | 05/31/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Spicer says Trump knows exactly what 'covfefe' means
Should be concerned. Fred good. Posted solid and incoherent we last night and then stayed out for hours. No. Is don't watch it now I think that. The president in a small group of people know exactly. Like yeah. An easy way yeah. Blake. It's late I'm self.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

