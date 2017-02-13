Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, grilled Steve Mnuchin on his role at IndyMac, a failed bank that was seized by the U.S. government.

Trump Expected to Pick Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name billionaire, hedge fund manager and Goldman Sachs alum Steven Mnuchin as his pick for treasury secretary as soon as Wednesday, senior Trump transition sources confirmed to ABC News.