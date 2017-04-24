Transcript for Student recounts story of meeting Former Pres. Barack Obama

Saying look at me why. At a breakfast downtown. Actually walked up to one official in tapped him because I recognize him in on TV and he just put his finger at some instant no he can't talk to me right now. And then pass on you and taxing time this Obama can please take you use it you know. I. In at. Least at no Nazis on the name facts. Oh okay. So my hand and you talk a little bit and all of that helped us back to that he's not test the face on TV you know what I am listening. They may shake your hand in public with and you don't feel connected. We're still that helped me to wanted to be involved and listen to what you have to say because if that you care about someone a little black girl from Chicago let me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.