Transcript for Suggestion McCain's tumor may have influenced health care vote 'bizarre,' spokesman says

Oregon senator Ron Johnson has apologized to colleague John McCain for a comment regarding McCain's health care vote. Johnson is getting a radio interview when he was asked about McCain's thumbs down vote which spelled the end of the Republican efforts to repeal and replace obamacare take a list. He's replaced him right now that portrait at 130 important that somebody might affect him. Really. I was a radio host reacting there. McCain spokesman responded saying it is bizarre and deeply unfortunate but senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Senator McCain has been very open and clear about his reasons for his vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.