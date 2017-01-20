Transcript for Supporters of President Trump Celebrate Inauguration

Let's get it out to ABC's Dave Roberts. Whose. In the crowd the crowded just witness. The passing of the torch. What are you seeing here now Danaher. Do you want cannot how to tell you this does not vintage McDonald's not proud. I'm a light in some of the the processional started they gave Michelle Obama and the president. Polite applause but it was almost as if they were impatient they wanted to get to the moment it Nan. They started chanting trump trump trump a couple times. When Hillary Clinton walked down. They were chance of lock her up I mean very very much trot her out here they wanted to get to the moment. So once Donald top was sworn in and then declared president of the United States Bateman out on war. Very very happy folks just take you down and let you meet some of the folks that we run into an eight I have to say they were big supporters of a bomb could drop. It's big if first daughter this so many people are expecting to have big influence in the White House about these folks are all the insofar as to project you bump into winning splitting. What they are so exciting to you as the first daughter the first woman to. The first woman president than he already projecting ahead yes I. What did you think of them to get these days. Spike in Guam Mariana Islands to get New York. But we so I see your making America great again hat I'll what are the things that struck me as a when I was here four years ago DN just to see. Diversity of C a brown face is well today I saw a sea of red. Red hat's a lot of these make America great again hats and a lot of red white and blue is here we're here today. What did you think overall the ceremony and be the president announced that it speak. Ceremony was great it was a great we've been there all day it was really good. I think so Schumer went a little bit long. But I think their artistry Crowell is great news music and we had a great time and it's you know. And the rain held and a rain held off and his son almost came out of life love and that these and it was great but we're doesn't join everybody is a great. An awesome down it would matter related. The remain. Born in DC. I live in Nashville. I was I was I worked in the world trade and September 11 also. We've seen a swath of people from. Alabama from DC from Nashville from Minneapolis from Milwaukee. Just folks from every walk of life and I have to tell yeah. Mostly for the most part well mannered. Some who's in some mud cheers here and there but for the most part are well mannered crowd and everybody seems to have been. Really really satisfied with what they saw here today history. We mocked when he walked and Mike I protesters. Don't but don't bother us. So once again just an American moment whatever your politics this was just a moment of majesty Dan folks in ECB to soak that up. Huge huge crowds all the way back down here down the mall you can probably still see but. Great day at great American day of celebration here in Washington. Roberts out there on the mall thank you very much we appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.