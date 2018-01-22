Supreme Court justice shares #MeToo moment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her own #MeToo experience.
0:39 | 01/22/18

Transcript for Supreme Court justice shares #MeToo moment
And it's not often you hear from justices on the Supreme Court but justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg taking questions Sundance Film Festival. Revealing her own story of sexual harassment in law school after support of the B two movement she also fielded lighter questions one about how she's portrayed. I'm Saturday Night Live. It's not what. It's like smoke. I didn't plan. Actress Kate Kenyon in her Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg weighing in. And I would like to see gains burned. And. It's about justice Ginsburg is featured by the way the new documentary our chief.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

