In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era

More
ABC News' Josh Haskell is in Le Claire, Iowa, talking to voters ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump.
20:26 | 01/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44837739,"title":"In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era","duration":"20:26","description":"ABC News' Josh Haskell is in Le Claire, Iowa, talking to voters ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump.","url":"/Politics/video/swing-state-iowa-voters-anxiously-await-trump-era-44837739","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.