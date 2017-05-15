Transcript for Three things you need to know now about the Russia investigation

If you're having trouble keeping up with the latest on the Russian investigation here are just three things you need to know today first what happened to Komi. An FBI director James coming with unexpectedly and unceremoniously fired by president trump last Tuesday he's playing well. Other than a Broadway Show we barely seen the man who was actually leading the probe into possible collusion between trump campaign and Russian officials sat. When will we hear from eighty news reports police first public comments will likely become an open session before congress. And even though he wouldn't be commenting on specifics of that investigation he would likely discuss issues up his record. Which president trump and his administration have been slamming since firing him number two. Who is replacing homey while president trump has promised to quote unquote fast decision and a string of candidates have already been through the Department of Justice this weekend. Among them. Adam Lee a special agent with the FBI. And Alice Fisher a Foreman former assistant attorney general. A few others on the let senator John Cornyn and represented trait Goudie former New York police commissioner Ray Kelly. And Mike Rogers a former FBI agent former house intelligence chairman and of course. Andrew McKay who's been filling in as acting director since Colby was fired spot. A quick warning. That list it's fluid so check back with us for updates. Finally let's talk about the tapes after he fired Komi president trump hinted he's been secretly taping conversations in the Oval Office so date he. And Ken and can we know what's on the maybe yes and possibly. Look he wouldn't be the first president to do sap. Yes Nixon but also Johnson and Kennedy and -- about all taped conversations. Either way legally. Trumps good federal law allows secret recordings as long as one person is a way here. But an recordings made by the president are the people's property. Yours and mine so they can't be destroyed and they can be made public congressional Democrats are already trying to get them if they exist by. Don't expect this White House to hand them over any time for more on that story and others but it ABC news stock.

