Transcript for Tillerson says China 'encourages dependency' in Africa

The United States pursues develop sustainable growth that bolsters institutions strengthened rule of law. And builds the capacity of African countries to stand on their own two feet. We're partner with African countries by incentivizing good Governance Committee long term security. And development goals. This stands in stark contrast to China's approach. Which encourages dependency. Using opaque contracts. Predatory loan practices and corrupt deals. Lamar nations and debt. And undercut their sovereign. Denying them their long term socialist earning growth. Chinese investment does have the potential to address Africa's infrastructure gap. But his approach has led to mounting debt and few if any jobs in most countries. When coupled with the political. And fiscal pressure this endangers Africa's natural resources and its long term economic political stability. We welcome the other countries' involvement in the development of African factors you. That's what the free market is all about competition leading to more opportunities. But we want the city responsible development and transparent free market practices the Foster greater political stability on the continent. We hope China will join us in this effort as well.

