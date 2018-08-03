Tillerson still cleaning up Trump's derogatory comments on day one of Africa trip

More
Rex Tillerson is trying to change the subject -- but so far, at least African leaders are not quite ready to turn the page on President Trump's reported derogatory comments about the continent.
0:45 | 03/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tillerson still cleaning up Trump's derogatory comments on day one of Africa trip
President Donald Trump. We have that has quote Africa. And I Perkins. This is something that Africa's to digesting. Do you agree with that in do you believe public imprisoned took the Donald Trump pose a Perkins an apology. Thank you very much. I think the United States committed to Africa's quite clear. In terms of import to replace all the relationship. The president himself. Wrote a personal letter to the chairperson. Re affirming the importance of this relationship. From the standpoint of all aspects about covered in answering your previous question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

