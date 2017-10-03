Transcript for Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions

Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is recusing himself from the state department's deliberations on the Keystone Pipeline decision. There were concerns of conflict of interest because Tillerson as the former CEO of ExxonMobil. President Obama halted the project which would bring oil from Canada to the US but president trump revived it. The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency has sparked an uproar over his latest comments on climate change. EPA administrator Scott Pruitt directly challenged mainstream scientific consensus by saying. He is not believe the carbon dioxide from human activity is a primary contributor to global warming. Crews you also conflicts with NASA and the little PA it's self.

