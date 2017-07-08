Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats

More
The Trump administration is preparing a response to Moscow's demands that the U.S. drastically cut its diplomatic presence in Russia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Monday.
0:43 | 08/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats
Also had a opportunist and exchanged views with our Russian counterparts. Certain however all we discussed several issues during the course of that. Meeting would also. Some exchange of views about the nature of the relationship between our countries. A lot of work congress' best be done in that regard. Told foreign minister that we have not made a decision regarding how we respond to Russian request remove US diplomatic personnel. I have several clarifying questions just to ensure runners. There thinking behind Canada diplomatic note we receive but don't and would respond by Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49073327,"title":"Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats","duration":"0:43","description":"The Trump administration is preparing a response to Moscow's demands that the U.S. drastically cut its diplomatic presence in Russia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/tillerson-us-weighing-response-russias-expulsion-diplomats-49073327","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.