-
Now Playing: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Communication With Justice Department
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook Gives Boost to Female Tech Wizards
-
Now Playing: David Muir Exclusive: Tim Cook on Steve Jobs
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook Condemns Immigration Order During Scotland Speech
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Calls President Trump's Comments 'Demoralizing' and 'Disheartening'
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren Silenced on the Senate Floor
-
Now Playing: Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General
-
Now Playing: White House Pushes Back on Immigration, Sessions Faces Confirmation Vote, and What's Next for the Democrats
-
Now Playing: White House Defends Trump's Tweet Against Nordstrom
-
Now Playing: Warren Talks Being Silenced in Opposition of Sessions' Confirmation as AG
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway Defends Credibility, Says White House Has 'High Regard' for Facts
-
Now Playing: Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
-
Now Playing: Department of Defense Seeks Space at Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Trump Tweets About Delayed Cabinet Confirmations
-
Now Playing: Legal Showdown Over President Trump's Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren Silenced in Senate After Reading Quote Calling Jeff Sessions 'Disgrace'
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway Defends White House's Credibility
-
Now Playing: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to Decide If Trump's Travel Ban Goes Back Into Effect
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence Casts Decisive Vote to Confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education
-
Now Playing: Trump Accuses Media of Underreporting Terrorist Attacks