Transcript for Timeline of Trump's response to chemical attack in Syria

It is hard to imagine that after six years of war in Syria that there could be something even worse. An apparent war crime a suspected Sarin gas attack by the government killing dozens and sickening many more. Young children among the victims the White House called the attack reprehensible and city cannot be ignored by the civilized world. But the statement also took game that presidential bomber. These heinous actions by the bush or Al Asad regime. Are a consequence of the past administration's. Weakness in a resolution he did say this in a speech on the economy. I am not and I don't want to be the president of the world I'm the president of the United States. It's the president says these horrific images have changed his views on the Asad regime. Innocent civilians suffering from this week's attack more than eighty dead my attitude toward Syria and Asad. Has changed very much militarily I don't like to say where I'm going that crosses many many lines beyond the Red Line many many lives. We have just learned that president dropped. Has ordered military action against Syria are. Let happen seriousness. Humanity. There yeah. I ordered a targeted. Losers who. Watching 59 tomahawk cruise missiles from the darkness of the Mediterranean Sea. Traveling some 500 miles an hour smashing into the air base destroying Syrian aircraft. Supplied bunkers and radars at Fisher brought air field.

