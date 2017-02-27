Top House Republican hasn't seen 'evidence' of Trump-Russia contacts

"We still have not seen any evidence of anyone... from the Trump campaign or any other campaign for that matter that's communicated with the Russian government," Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, told reporters at the Capitol.
0:55 | 02/27/17

