Transcript for Top House Republican hasn't seen 'evidence' of Trump-Russia contacts

It's in the from me or any other thing that. That you can go well or working out. We have this school being an investigation that. And then we're going to move into action. Seen it yet but as of right now. Initial inquires two of the appropriate agencies. There's an FBI specifically. No contact between any offices it's about us. So going to be it's. Cold icy here and it does have been one agency. Right now I don't. Of any phone calls it doesn't mean they don't exist but I don't have that. And why people. Is by mean let me. Is there's nothing there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.